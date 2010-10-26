The Most Bubbly Rare Earth Stock Is Going Nuts Today

No income? Check.



No revenue? Check.

A few more scare-headlines from China? Check.

That’s all it takes for Rare Element Resources shares to be sent surging over 10% today.

Remember, this is the company that’s surged over 12-fold this year, thanks to nothing but headlines, and the company’s rights to mine in places where there’s both gold (a separate bubble that’s also having a good day) and rare earth metals.

For a background on the company, see here >

