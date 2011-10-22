Wine Baths, Sexy Salons, And Other Bizarre Spas Around The World

Photo: gfitzp via Flickr

The Yunessun Spa in Hakone, Japan, suggests the best way to rejuvenate your body is to take a bath—in red wine.The spa has a 12-foot tall bottle of wine towering over its outdoor pool, and claims to be similar to wine baths Cleopatra took.



When it comes to luxury, there are spas across the country that are willing to go to the extreme to sooth customers.

From putting chocolate on your face to being massaged by prisoners, these are the strangest spas the world has to offer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.