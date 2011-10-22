Wine Baths, Sexy Salons, And Other Bizarre Spas Around The World

Photo: gfitzp via Flickr
The Yunessun Spa in Hakone, Japan, suggests the best way to rejuvenate your body is to take a bath—in red wine.The spa has a 12-foot tall bottle of wine towering over its outdoor pool, and claims to be similar to wine baths Cleopatra took.
When it comes to luxury, there are spas across the country that are willing to go to the extreme to sooth customers.
From putting chocolate on your face to being massaged by prisoners, these are the strangest spas the world has to offer.
The services at Exposed Erotic Hair Salon are pretty standard, but how they are administered is not.
20 femmes fatales in bikinis serve up martinis and provide a close shave. A mustache trim here costs $20.
Sit in a room at Galos Caves in Chicago and take a deep breath in to cure a number of aliments.
The walls are made of Crimean salt from the Black Sea, which helps with asthma, allergies, ulcers, respiratory system diseases, and cardiovascular diseases, among other ailments.
It costs $135 for 10 sessions for adults.
Apparently beer is good for you.
These beer baths are supposed to have curative effects on the complexion and hair, relieve muscle tension, warm up joints and support the immune system.
The baths cost $33; add in the hot-stone massage for another $36.
The Chiang Mai Women's Prison Spa in Thailand is just that.
Inmates run the spa as part of a massage school prison rehabilitation program, and the cost of a massage is set aside for the inmates for use after their release, according to the BBC.
The Yunessun Spa Resort in Japan offers plenty of the average spa treatments, but the main attraction is a bath in liquids normally reserved for drinking.
In one bath, a 6-foot tall tea pot pours real green tea into a tub. The tea is from the foot of the Tanzawa and Hakone mountains. Bathing in it is said to be a powerful anti-oxidant for fighting tumors and enhancing the immune system.
The Coffee Spa contains real coffee made with hot spring water. The coffee is said to be an effective treatment from the recovery of fatigue. The aroma of the coffee will also perk up your senses.
The Wine Spa pours real red wine into a tub to rejuvenate the body.
Access to this water area is only $23 on weekdays and $33 on weekends.
At the New York Castle Spa, all of the spa treatments take place in what looks like a castle or stone cave.
The L.E.D sauna room uses colour therapy to balance 'vital life energies' through the use of different light rays that improve the body's emotional and psychological health.
The gold sauna room is lined with real gold plates, which in ancient times were used for numerous medicinal purposes. Even today, gold is found to comfort sore limbs and assist in reaching the perfect balance in your mind, body and soul.
A roll in the hay provides plenty of healthy benefits.
This spa at Hotel Heubad in Fie allo Sciliar, Italy offers a hay bath that has been used for hundreds of years. The spa says the hay has a detoxifying effect, and helps your body rid itself of waste products.
The spa gives you a towel to rest your head in while you lay in the hay.
Rolls of hay make up the decor.
Prospero's & Cathedral Caves provides a relaxing spa atmosphere in the depths of deep, dark caves.
The two caves are located at Grotto Bay Beach Resort in Hamilton Parish Bermuda.
The lakes inside the cave light up and glow, providing a nice atmosphere for a swim. The waters are very cool, because there's no sunlight.
You can also get a massage and other spa treatments while taking in the cave's ambiance.
The caves are reserved for hotel guests and cruise passengers from the nearby St. George's Ferry terminal. Admission is free.
This spa is perfect for chocolate lovers.
Anyone who's ever been to Hershey, Penn. knows that the entire town smells of cocoa. So it's no surprise that the spa at the Hershey Hotel smells of rich chocolate and uses it as treatment, too.
The spa's decor is inspired by Milton Hershey and his wife's former High Point mansion, with stained glass windows and warm pecan paneling.
The spa offers more than 12 chocolate treatments, from massages to facials that gives your senses the smell of chocolate, vanilla and strawberries, while leaving your skin soft.
