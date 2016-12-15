The 17 most bizarre cars of 2016

Automakers are always pushing the envelope through their concept-car designs.

Whether automakers are advancing new ideas for the cars’ general design or their interiors, concept cars offer an interesting look at how the future of transportation will change. But there are a few we can’t help but raise our eyebrows at.

Scroll down to see the 17 most bizarre cars we’ve seen in 2016.

1. The Rolls-Royce Vision 100 concept car is stunning in a lot of ways, but it definitely has some unusual design features, like its box-shaped wheel area. Rolls-Royce Since the concept is fully autonomous, the interior consists of a two-person sofa and a giant TV. Rolls-Royce 2. Toyota showed off a boxy, all-electric SUV concept car appropriately dubbed the uBox. Toyota says it's geared toward young entrepreneurs who want a vehicle that can offer office space. Toyota The seating of the uBox can be moved around to create room for working. Panels on the inside can be reconfigured to add features like vents and door trim. Toyota 3. Faraday Future unveiled an interesting-looking concept car at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. It looks part race car, part Batmobile, and it's not intended for production. Rob Ludacer The interior also in no way resembles a production vehicle. It has a cockpit with seats at a 45-degree angle, and a steering wheel that reminds me of a stripped-down version you would see in a race car. Faraday Future 4. The McLaren 675LT JVCKenwood concept car also has a bizarre steering wheel that looks like a video game controller. It also as cameras that jut out in place of rearview mirrors. McLaren The car itself, like any McLaren, is sleek and beautiful from the outside. McLaren 5. If you've ever thought, 'Wow, I really want a car that seamlessly stores my longboard,' then the Audi connected-mobility concept car is the one for you. A longboard is integrated in the bumper and pulls right out when you need it. Audi The concept car also has an infotainment system that can calculate the best route and suggest using the longboard if that seems like the faster choice. It will even show you the best parking spot for the longboard portion of your commute, potentially making this the most niche concept car we've seen. Audi 6. Toyota showed off a concept car made entirely out of wood in April. The car is made up of 86 handmade panels using a technique called okuriari, meaning they were put together using joints instead of nails. Toyota The car is, in fact, capable of being driven but isn't street legal since it's made of wood. The two-seater has a dashboard that will count the passing years up to a century. Toyota 7. This 1960 Jeep FC 150 concept is a rather interesting mix of old and new. Although it has an old-school look, there's a 2005 Wrangler underneath for optimal off-roading capabilities. Jeep The concept car has vinyl seat covers, a headliner wrapped in a duck-hunting pattern, and an analogue compass. Jeep 8. French automaker Renault unveiled a stunning electric concept car at the Paris Motor Show, but it comes with some bizarre features like the top that lifts all the way up to reveal a spaceship-like cockpit. Renault There are also hexagonal vents on the hood of the car that move up and down to circulate air, making it seem like the car is breathing. 9. A Dutch company transformed a Tesla Model S into an actual hearse. Funeral transport company Vander der Lans & Busscher BV worked with stretched limousine maker RemetzCar over an 8-month period to make the hearse a reality. Van der Lans & Busscher B.V. The hearse comes with a separation wall and manually retractable floor for a coffin. It has a range of 217 miles, so you could have a very long funeral procession. Van der Lans & Busscher B.V. 10. Lexus unveiled its UX concept at the Paris Motor Show, and aside from a fairly clunky-looking body, it looks fairly normal, but... Twitter/Lexus ... Lexus is proposing a pretty wild interior design complete with a hologram globe to display 'analogue and digital information.' It also has a hologram-style display of the air conditioning and the infotainment system housed in its own case where the center console normally is. Lexus 11. In early 2016, a shoe company called United Nude unveiled a driveable electric car that resembles a spaceship. It took five years to build and is composed of a series of triangulated plates finished with matte black coating. United Nude Electric actuators lift the entire body of the car up so you can hop inside. The stainless steel steering wheel comes as a hexagon. United Nude 12. Italian design house Pininfarina made a concept car with a futuristic cockpit as well as orange and lime green trimming. Pininfarina The car itself runs on hydrogen and can get to 62 mph in just 3.4 seconds. There will be a limited production run in 12 to 14 months. Getty/Harold Cunningham 13. The Volkswagen BUDD-e concept serves as a modern update to the beloved minibus and gets a range of up to 372 miles. It has a gold roof and a squat appearance that makes it look half SUV, half bus. Volkswagen It has a massive display that lets you control features with hand gestures and syncs up to your smartphone. Volkswagen But the interior is where things really get bizarre. It has a massive bank of digital displays that pop up all over the cockpit, including the windshield. Mercedes-Benz 15. Lexus showed off a wild concept car at the Paris Motor Show in September. It looks like a standard SUV from the outside, but inside the screens have been replaced with holograms. Lexus There's also a removable sound bar and a display to the left of the driver's wheel. Lexus replaced the sideview mirrors with cameras so you can see your surroundings in the side display. Lexus 16. Honda gave a sneak preview of its NeuV concept car that will be on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. The car is equipped with artificial intelligence that can read human emotions to open up new possibilities for human interaction, Honda says. Honda We will have to wait to hear more about the Honda NeuV. 17. Swiss auto manufacturer Rinspeed also showed off the concept car it will put on display at the Consumer Electronics Show. The car is a literal garden on wheels as a garden plot is tucked under the windshield... Rinspeed ... Like so. Rinspeed The self-driving car can be used for ride-sharing and comes with a Tinder-like app where you can 'heart' which passenger you want to ride with. It also comes with massive, curved displays that features voice and gesture control. The steering wheel can also transform into a keyboard for when the car is driving autonomously. Rinspeed

