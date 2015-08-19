The most beloved emoji in every state in one crazy map

SwiftKey, the makers of the uber-popular iOS and Android keyboard app, analysed more than a billion emoji used in the US between June 2014 and June 2015.
In a report released on Tuesday, they detailed each state’s favourite emoji.
We’ll get to the methodology in a second. First, here’s the map:
These emoji aren’t reflective of the raw usage numbers. Instead, the map reflects their use relative to the US state average.
SwiftKey tells Tech Insider that several surprising trends surfaced:
• Connecticut use the koala more than any other state
