The most beloved emoji in every state in one crazy map

Drake Baer

SwiftKey, the makers of the uber-popular iOS and Android keyboard app, analysed more than a billion emoji used in the US between June 2014 and June 2015.

In a report released on Tuesday, they detailed each state’s favourite emoji.

We’ll get to the methodology in a second. First, here’s the map:

US map FINAL largeSwiftKey

These emoji aren’t reflective of the raw usage numbers. Instead, the map reflects their use relative to the US state average.

SwiftKey tells Tech Insider that several surprising trends surfaced:

• Connecticut use the koala more than any other state

