The most beloved emoji in every state in one crazy map

SwiftKey, the makers of the uber-popular iOS and Android keyboard app, analysed more than a billion emoji used in the US between June 2014 and June 2015.

In a report released on Tuesday, they detailed each state’s favourite emoji.

We’ll get to the methodology in a second. First, here’s the map:

These emoji aren’t reflective of the raw usage numbers. Instead, the map reflects their use relative to the US state average.

SwiftKey tells Tech Insider that several surprising trends surfaced: