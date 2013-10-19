The 5 Most Beer-Friendly Cities In America

Hopcat

Ranked as the country's top brewpub by multiple sites, Hopcat showcases 200-plus bottled beers sourced from all over the world, in addition to 38 taps (with a heavy bent toward Michigan-made brews). House beers, which in the past have included unorthodox flavours (like cucumber and rice, and sage), are swapped out every season and produced in small batches.

Brewery Vivant

Located in a former funeral home, the Belgian-and French-inspired beers here are sipped with near reverence. The Farm Hand Ale is based on what French fin-de-siècle brewers might have served in the countryside. Hazy, faintly sour, and with a bit of funk (derived from a special yeast), it pairs with heartier fare like pâté, duck confit, and the Belgian frites served on-site.

Founders Brewing Company

The award-winning portfolio of beers, pristine brewery, and taproom with live music keep fans and critics coming back all year long. Follow up a round or two of the best-selling All Day IPA, an aromatic and assertive session beer, with a glass of the Harvest Ale, which uses wet hops (as opposed to dried or pelletized) for a bright and citrusy beer that finishes delightfully warm and malty.