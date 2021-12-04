36 of the most beautiful wedding photos captured in 2021

Wedding photographers captured how overjoyed couples were to be getting married in 2021.
After a year of postponed weddings
amid the pandemic, many engaged couples — and their loved ones — were thrilled to be getting married at all in 2021.
For instance, Elizabeth Austin Photography documented the moment a groomsman jumped and cheered as a bride and groom kissed on their wedding day.
Sometimes, candid pictures captured couples’ wedded bliss best.
Gaby J Photography’s
photo of a bride holding her bouquet in triumph as she and her spouse drive in a white convertible on their wedding day shows their excitement about the day.
Wedding photographers were there for bittersweet moments.
In Abbey Hunter Photo’s
image, a bride reads vows to her stepdaughter, who sits on her knee, during her wedding ceremony.
The groom wipes away a tear next to the duo, highlighting the emotional nature of the moment.
Some photos showed off stunning ceremonies.
Garrett Richardson
documented a wedding in La Jolla, California, where a couple got married surrounded by abundant greenery.
The oversized flowers framing the couple puts the focus on them as they say ‘I do.’
Other couples let the natural scenery around them set the tone for their weddings.
A couple runs down a beach in their wedding attire in Erich McVey’s
black-and-white photo.
The sandy and mountainous surroundings contrast the couple’s formal clothing.
Unexpected locations made for some of the most eye-catching wedding photos of the year.
For example, one couple posed for photos on a gondola on their wedding day. They lean together, with the groom kissing his bride’s head as they sit.
Eve Rox Photography photographed the moment.
But many traditional pictures were just as beautiful.
For instance, Fotos By Fola’s
shot of a bride and groom looking at each other on the steps of a church is stunning.
The bride’s veil flowing in the wind makes the shot.
Some pictures made a statement with their simplicity.
In Bedge Pictures’
photo, a bride and groom clad in white lie in a field, with the groom on top of the train of the bride’s dress.
Everything about the image is striking, from the couple’s outfits to their delicately held hands.
The love between couples was clear in all of the pictures.
In this photo, two grooms wearing colorful tuxedos laugh in front of their flower-decorated wedding altar.
Alicia Rinka Photography captured the moment.
Through the camera lens, we got a sneak peek at the intimacy between newlyweds.
Larissa Cleveland Photography’s
photo of a bride hugging her groom from behind brims with emotion.
She closes her eyes, and he reaches behind to cradle her.
In other photos, couples seemed to be shouting their joy for the world to see.
Two brides raising their hands in excitement as rainbow colors erupt behind them perfectly captures the joy of a wedding day.
Linda McQueen Photography captured the moment.
Whether the newlyweds were in front of their loved ones or having an intimate moment, the connections between them were palpable.
B_LOVE.STUDIOS
documented a quiet moment between a bride and groom sharing a dance in a field on their wedding day.
They only have eyes for each other.
The couples’ loved ones played a big role in many of the most stunning wedding photos of 2021.
In Amanda Crean’s
picture, a couple’s wedding guests celebrate them as they leave their ceremony, walking on an aisle covered in flower petals.
Many of the guests hold parasols and smile at the newlyweds.
Some photos offered a glimpse at the intimate role friends and family members can play on a wedding day.
Two women zip up a bride’s dress in this black-and-white picture, helping her prepare to say ‘I do.’
Forged In The North took the photo.
The looks on wedding-party members’ faces can encompass the excitement of the day.
The bridesmaids in Jema Studios’
picture are all smiling for the bride.
The pictures make clear the couples’ loved ones were with them every step of the way.
For instance, a bridal party trails a bride in The Freckled Fox’s
picture, carrying her train for her as she walks down a flight of stairs.
The photo captures their support for her.
Some pictures showed how excited guests were for the newlyweds in their lives.
Although a groom dipping and kissing his bride is the focus of Love In Motion Films’
photograph, you can’t help but notice the loved ones crowded around them taking additional pictures.
Their excitement about the moment is clear from the shot.
Other wedding guests literally made photos stand out.
This photo of a bride and groom hugging, taken by Glenai Gilbert Photography
, is already gorgeous.
But their wedding guests throwing flower petals over them takes the picture to another level.
Many pictures spotlighted the one-of-a-kind nature of a wedding day.
For example, the grand floral archway a bride and groom walk through in Dmitry Shumanev’s
picture has an almost otherworldly look. The archway was designed by Butterfly Floral
.
Lamour Event planned the event, and Berly Rodriguez was the bride’s makeup artist, while Paris Tou Hair Studio did her hair.
The photos depicted the type of moments we never want to end.
Sara Richardson Photo
snapped a picture of a couple looking at each other under an explosion of fireworks.
The photo is bursting with light and love.
Classic moments feel fresh behind the photographer’s lens.
Although couples often drink something bubbly on their wedding days, Vinuthna Garidipuri’s
photo of a bride and groom popping a bottle of champagne on a porch is full of joy and excitement.
The bride’s retro-looking dress adds to the moment.
Scenery made some weddings look even more beautiful.
Vows and Peaks Photography
showed a bride and groom standing on a cliff overlook on their wedding day.
As if the photo wasn’t already beautiful enough, the bride looks over her shoulder, smiling as her wedding dress spreads around them.
Photographers were able to document wedding traditions with their work.
A groom ceremonially washes his soon-to-be wife’s feet in Anée Atelier’s
photo, referencing Jesus washing his disciples’ feet in the Bible.
The black-and-white filter speaks to the tenderness of the action.
The photos made traditional moments feel even more special.
Two grooms in white tuxedos partake in the jumping of the broom in M Fields Photography’s
picture, combining tradition with their modern venue.
Other couples stunned in their wedding photos by bucking tradition.
In Frames Photography’s
photo of a couple posing in a car on their wedding day shows a bride and groom enjoying a moment of candid fun.
The bride wears a crown and veil and leans out of a backseat window, holding hands with her groom, who sits in the front seat and adjusts his bow tie.
Some couples made a statement with their wedding attire.
A bride’s low-back dress and cathedral veil take center stage in Jenny Quicksall Photography’s
picture of a bride and groom hugging each other on their wedding day.
The groom’s gray suit and bouquets of flowers complemented the bride’s look.
The photographers were able to capture moments of anticipation.
Sam Jasper Photography
shows a bride putting on a pair of earrings while looking in a mirror.
The gesture could be done any day, but the wedding dress she wears sets the image apart.
They gave an intimate glance at the emotions of a wedding day.
Tears flow down a groom’s face as he waits for his partner to walk toward him during their wedding.
A blue sky and a plethora of flowers add to the beauty of JAO Photography’s picture.
Black-and-white filters enhanced the emotion of some photos.
The stark colors only add to the intimacy of Henry & Mac’s
picture, in which a woman hugs a bride tightly on her wedding day.
Bright colors made other pictures pop.
Laurie Ashley Photography
photographed two brides standing in front of an archway filled with red, pink, and white roses.
The colors of the flowers play off the brides’ outfits: a white suit and a red dress.
Some couples brought color to their weddings with their outfits.
In Casey Brodley’s
photograph, two grooms wearing pastel suits lean together and hold hands.
A bouquet of flowers complements their bright ensembles.
The smallest moments made for some of the most impactful photos.
In Barbarah Perttula’s
closeup, a bride and groom lean in to kiss each other.
The soft smiles on their faces speak to the happiness of the day.
The love couples had for each other showed up in acts of service in the pictures.
A bride and groom walk on a rocky cliff overlooking the ocean in Melissa Ergo Photography’s
picture.
Ergo captured the groom holding up his bride’s skirt, sweetly ensuring she didn’t trip or mess up her dress.
Sometimes, the picture-perfect moments happened naturally.
Victoria Somerset-How Photography
captured a groom dipping his bride and kissing her in black and white.
Their loved ones celebrating behind them in the shot makes it all the more poignant.
Some couples let their furry friends take the spotlight.
A couple walks their dogs on their wedding day in Mili Ghosh’s
photo.
The juxtaposition of their wedding attire and their pets creates a striking image.
The common thread through all of the photos was couples’ joy at finally saying ‘I do.’
Ivy Road Photography
snapped a photo of a bride taking a swig of champagne from a bottle in her wedding dress.
The groom pours another bottle of champagne into a tower next to her, with the photo almost oozing with fun.