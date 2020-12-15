28 of the most beautiful wedding dresses brides wore in 2020

Rene Zadori Photography/Martina Škrobot Photography Insider rounded up the best wedding dresses of 2020.

Weddings continued in 2020 despite the tumultuous year it was for many couples.

As engaged couples got creative to make their weddings happen, brides also thought outside of the box with their dresses.

From elegant ball gowns to transparent dresses, 2020 brides expressed themselves through their wedding attire.

Some of the best dresses mixed classic and modern styles.

dosmasenlamesa The dress had a tulle skirt.

This clean-cut Pronovias gown features a high neckline and a form-fitting shape, but the tulle skirt and mesh back give it an edge.

Dos Más En La Mesa captured the bride.

Dresses with built-in capes had a moment in 2020.

Felix Crown The cape was part of the dress.

Felix Crown photographed a bride who opted for a sophisticated look for her civil ceremony.

The ankle-length Imad Eduso Bridal gown has a structured bodice and sloped collar that leads into the statement cape.

The flowing fabric acts as an alternative to a floor-length veil, and it gives the bride a sleek look that’s perfect for her low-key nuptials.

Delicate details made many dresses stand out.

Julie Bulanov The detailing sets the dress apart.

Julie Bulanov Photography photographed a bride who wowed her guests with a cathedral train.

Sparkles cover the dress, and the neckline features mesh with lines of sparkles that almost look like tree branches. It gives the gown a whimsical look.

Many brides embraced colourful dresses.

Inije Photography Brides don’t have to wear white.

This custom, blush Brides by Nona gown has a low neckline, sultry cutouts, and head-to-toe jewels.

The matching veil looks more like a train because of its length, adding elegance to the striking ensemble. Inije Photography photographed the bride.

Other brides embraced heirloom dresses.

Benjamin Wheeler/Press Association, Hulton Archive/Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after their wedding ceremony (left), and the Queen and Prince Philip after their wedding.

Like many brides, Princess Beatrice chose to wear a family member’s wedding dress to her 2020 wedding. But unlike other people saying “I do,” Eugenie’s dress had a royal legacy.

The princess’ dress and tiara belonged to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The vintage Norman Hartnell gown had an A-line shape, cap sleeves, and intricate detailing on the bodice.

The dresses didn’t have to be long to be beautiful.

Chloe May Short dresses make a statement.

Katya May’s short Harriette Gordon gown stunned with peasant sleeves, a high neckline, and ruffled trim. Although the dress doesn’t look like a traditional wedding gown, it’s clearly bridal, highlighting that a wedding dress can be whatever you want it to be.

The long veil elevates the bridal feel of the look. The bride’s sister, Chloe May, photographed the wedding day.

You can read more about Katya’s dress here.

Other brides showed that you don’t need a dress to look good on your wedding day.

Kelly Robbins The suit had a floral print.

Instead of a dress, this bride opted for a white, floral pantsuit for her courthouse wedding.

Kelly Robbins photographed the bride, who wore the suit with no shirt.

Other brides made a statement with backless dresses.

Grace T. Photography The button detailing makes the dress.

This bride’s Morilee by Madeline Gardner dress looks simple from the front, with a beautiful sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps.

But the other side of the dress is backless, save for a thin layer of mesh covered in a line of buttons at the bottom. The small detail brings the whole look together.

Grace T. Photography photographed the bride.

Coordination made some couples’ wedding couture even more beautiful.

Amanda Swiger The outfits look like they’re made for each other.

While one bride wore a floral Asos suit on her wedding day, her soon-to-be spouse sported a blush Hayley Paige gown.

The similar colour scheme of the outfits complemented one another, and the flowers on the dress, veil, and headpiece echoed those on the suit, making the ensembles look even better together.

Amanda Swigger photographed the couple.

Some wedding dresses stood out with ornate embroidery.

Kevin Benoit The dress clearly took a lot of effort to create.

Faiza Saqlain designed this bride’s traditional Pakistani pishwas. The light-gold garment was adorned with head-to-toe jewels, and the red accent makes it stand out even more.

Kevin Benoit photographed the bride’s big day.

Mixing fabrics set some dresses apart.

KUNYDIAMOND STUDIO+ She mixed and matched her look.

A lace overlay makes María Garrido’s dress, which Inuñez Atelier designed, dynamic.

The floral bodice and skirt are simple, while the high neckline and the overlay that blends in with the veil create a cohesive bridal look. Garrido paired the dress with Salo Madrid shoes, and Maquillaje did the bride’s makeup.

KUNYDIAMOND STUDIO+ documented the wedding day, while Fit For Weddings planned the event and Flores Búcaro provided the flowers.

2020 brides took ball gowns to a new level.

Stanley Babb of Stanlo Photography The hoop skirt is eye-catching.

Not only does this bride’s Esé Azénabor Atelier gown have a stunning, large skirt, but that skirt is full of playful feathers and intricate detailing.

The low-cut bodice has gold embellishments as well, which matches the headpiece.

Stanley Babb of Stanlo Photography documented the wedding day.

Sparkles were a hit with many brides.

Laura Watson Photography Every part of the dress sparkles.

Lovely Bride’s gown had a simple silhouette, but head-to-toe sparkles make every inch of it shine.

Delicate spaghetti straps prevent the bride, who Laura Watson Photography captured, from looking over the top.

Jumpsuits made a statement at 2020 weddings.

Iris Mannings Jumpsuits can be bridal.

Iris Mannings photographed a bride who rocked a Toni Maticevski jumpsuit on her wedding day.

The asymmetrical design makes the look unique, while the flowing side train is inherently bridal.

Brides weren’t afraid to have a little fun with see-through fabric.

Martina Škrobot Photography Transparent dresses were popular.

A bride sported a rose-gold Grey by Ivana Čizmadija gown for her rooftop wedding ceremony.

The sparkle and star-covered gown has a transparent skirt and open back that creates a look that is both sexy and sweet.

Martina Škrobot Photography captured the intimate day.

2020 brides proved two-piece looks can be bridal too.

Morgan Hydinger Pants can be bridal.

Lizzie Boudreau ordered her Gabriela Hearst two-piece bridal look online without even trying it on first.

The tight bodice flowed into an open skirt, pairing with sleek pants. The outfit bared a hint of stomach, adding a sexy edge to the modern ensemble.

Morgan Hydinger photographed the bride. You can read more about Boudreau’s outfit here.

Brides weren’t afraid to get funky with their designs.

Lensofmira The bride designed the dress.

Faith Cheng, who owns Hersbyseamlessbespoke, designed her own one-of-a-kind wedding dress.

The gown features a high neckline and keyhole back, with tassels hanging over the opening. Delicate buttons complete the look.

Lensofmira was the bride’s photographer.

Lace-covered dresses never seem to go out of fashion.

Perennial Image The traditional dress makes a statement.

Perennial Image captured a bride who stunned in a lace Monique Lhuillier Bride gown.

The dress’ long skirt makes it memorable from a distance, but up close, the transparent, embellished sleeves would be the focus.

Some brides had fun with reception dresses.

Perennial Image Some brides wear two dresses.

The same bride swapped her long gown for a shorter Monique Lhuillier Bride option for her reception.

The exposed boning on the corset, sparkly fabric, and feather trim create a fun vibe. Perennial Image took this shot as well.

Embellishments made all the difference in some gowns.

Rene Zadori Photography The see-through bodice is stunning.

Ines Di Santo designed this mermaid gown, which is covered in intricate embellishments.

The see-through bodice and attached train give the gown a glamorous look.

Rene Zadori Photography photographed the bride.

Some brides added capes to their looks rather than veils.

Melissa Ergo The cape was detachable.

When Melissa Ergo photographed a couple’s intimate forest elopement, the bride wore a Hearst gown in silver from Willowby by Watters. The dress had floral details over a see-through bodice and a full skirt.

The bride paired the gown with a MarryBridalUS cape veil, which she bought on Etsy.

Trains can make or break a dress.

Long Yau The train flows around the bride.

The train is the showstopper of this lace-covered Demetrios dress, which Long Yau photographed.

The gown’s see-through sleeves and keyhole back flow into a sweeping skirt full of mesmerising patterns. The buttons on the back of the bodice complete the look.

Some brides shined in bright colours.

Vinuthna Garidipuri The lengha was custom-made.

This bride stunned in a custom lengha from Prémya by Manishi Joshi.

The ensemble’s red-and-gold pattern flows perfectly, while the gold trim complements the rest of the look. The outfit makes clear the bride is the star of the show.

Vinuthna Garidipuri photographed her.

2020 brides showed that transparent gowns can look classic.

Robert Carlo The bride wore two skirts.

Robert Carlo photographed Samantha Viola, who wore a transparent Pnina Tornai dress that was covered in head-to-toe lace on her wedding day.

To make the look more bridal for her ceremony, Viola wore a tulle Pnina Tornai skirt over the dress. The gown offered two looks in one.

You can read more about Viola’s outfit here.

Brides weren’t afraid to play with asymmetrical designs and cutouts.

Taylor Devynn Photography Cutouts work for many brides.

Reev Bridal designed this bride’s architectural dress. It stuns with flowing, floor-length sleeves, a stomach cutout, and a bandeau-style bodice.

The slim skirt ties it all together. Taylor Devynn Photography captured the couple.

Classic silhouettes paired well with nontraditional elements in many gowns.

Mindy Briar Photography Colourful dresses became popular.

When Ashley Merdinger married Brandon Bitterma at Faraway Farms in Yorktown, New York, she went against the grain in a colourful Willowby by Watters dress.

The gown had a classic A-line cut, but the soft blue, pink, and purple colours on the dress set it apart. The thin pink belt and side cutouts add to the overall look.

Mindy Briar Photography was the couple’s photographer.

High necklines looked timeless.

Marco Curatolo Photo The look creates contrast.

Marco Curatolo photographed a bride who paired a see-through, lace bodice with quarter-length sleeves and a full skirt.

The classic neckline and see-through fabric make for the perfect combination.

No matter what they wore, 2020 brides looked beautiful as they said “I do.”

M28 Photography The dress lets the bride shine.

A bride’s Viero ball gown combines the clean lines of a simple fabric with the grandeur of a ball gown.

The V-shaped neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves provide a hint of modernity, while the long train has a classic vibe. M28 Photography documented the day.

You can see more wedding dresses on Insider here.

