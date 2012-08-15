10 Beautiful Weather Apps You Should Try Right Now

Photo: TheFoxIsBlack
Along with maps and texting, your weather app of choice is likely one of your most-used apps.But it doesn’t have to be boring. Several developers have figured out how to make something as mundane as the weather look absolutely gorgeous on your smartphone or tablet.
They all may do the same thing, but they show it in a all kinds of different ways.
We rounded up our favourite weather apps here.
Partly cloudy shows you the weather in a unique way. The app displays current, hourly, and 7-day forecast in a clever clock graphic.
Price: $0.99
Solar is all about colour and touch. It's intuitive controls allow you to pinch and zoom for weather forecasts and locations.
Price: $0.99
This powerful app shows the precipitation radar in excellent detail. Stay on top of bad weather in vivid colour on an interactive map with high resolution images.
Price: $1.99
Dark Sky is one of our favourite weather apps. The app lets you know when it's going to rain down to the minute. In our experience, it's incredibly accurate. Plus its user interface is absolutely gorgeous.
Price: $3.99
Kelvin's beauty lies in its simplicity. We love how the app clearly displays the current weather. Kelvin also supports a 4-day forecast and multiple locations.
Price: $1.99
The Weather Channel has a beautiful app that allows you view hour by hour forecast. The feature weather-triggered imagery changes the app background based on your local weather conditions.
The app is available on all major mobile platforms, but we're especially in love with the design of the Windows Phone version.
Available for iOS, Android, and Windows Phone.
Price: Free
Weather Underground is useful because the app focuses on local areas. So, in addition to providing you with a 10-day forecast and current temperatures, you can take advantage of over 24,000 personal weather stations, which report the most localised weather conditions.
Available for iOS and Android.
Price: Free
Sun is a gorgeous web app cleverly uses HTML5 to run in your browser. Unfortunately for many, it'll only work on iPhones and iPads.
