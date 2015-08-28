The 7 most beautiful religious buildings in the world right now

World Architecture Festival Spiraling walls make up the Ribbon Chapel in Hiroshima, Japan.

Every year, the World Architecture Festival creates a shortlist of the most awe-striking buildings on the planet.

From that list, the “building of the year” is determined.

The 2015 festival features 338 finalists, but we’re looking at the seven in the religious category, which is especially noteworthy since last year’s big award went to a simple community chapel.

The festival and awards announcement will take place in November at the luxurious Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore.

From a ribbon-like chapel in Japan to a spectacular outdoor church nestled in the mountains of El Salvador, here are seven sacred spaces that could be 2015’s best building of the year.

