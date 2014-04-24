11 Of The Most Beautiful Office Buildings On Earth

Office buildings are places for getting work done.
But as the winners of the Architizer A+ awards show, office buildings can also be quirky, artistic, and truly beautiful. As idiosyncratic as the cities they stand in, these buildings inspire awe.
Whether through a bamboo-filled atrium at the entrance, wind turbines that help a skyscraper generate its own energy, or a mirrored facade that reflects a Nordic bay, these buildings expand our sense of what “office building” even means.
These are our favourite office exteriors from the second annual A+ Awards.
The Federal Center South Building 1202 in Seattle is a super-sustainable home for the U.S. Army Core of Engineers.
The Dear Ginza building in Tokyo, named for the posh neighbourhood it stands in, has a crumpled exterior. Design firm Amano Design Office says it wanted to provide an alluring, 'slight feeling of strangeness' to passersby.
The Siemens Middle East Headquarters in Abu Dhabi, UAE, is one of the most advanced sustainable office buildings in the region.
The Al Bahr Towers in Abu Dhabi, UAE, stand 25 stories tall. The lattice design references 'mashrabiya,' traditional screens used to gain privacy and shade.
The Federation of Korean Industries is Seoul, South Korea, has several atriums with wood, bamboo, and other native plants.
The Magma Towers is Monterrey, Mexico, have a mixture of office spaces and apartments, and a facade resembling Tetris.
The Turninn building in Reykjavík, Iceland, reflects the landscape surrounding the capital, including the Esja Mountain and the Bay of Reykjavik.
The Pearl River Tower in Guangzhou, China, creates its own electricity by channeling wind into its turbines.
