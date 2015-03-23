The 10 most beautiful cars money can buy

Cars are more than just a means to get from point a to point b. They can be works of rolling automotive art. Legendary designers such as Marcello Gandini, Giorgetto Giugiaro, and more recently Ian Callum are artistic geniuses as much as they’re “car guys.”
While beauty is without a doubt purely in the eye of the beholder, there are certain cars whose sleek lines, luscious curves, or sheer aggression make them universally loved. Well, at least universally loved here at Business Insider.
Thus, this list contains what we consider to be the ultimate collection of automotive elegance on sale today.
10. Volkswagen Scirocco: Based on the fantastic Volkswagen GTI, the Scirocco offers a wide stance and an aggressive, angular front headlight-and-grille combo.
Although the Scirocco is sold around the world, it is doesn't look like the stylish coupe will be coming to America anytime soon.
9. Chevrolet Corvette Stingray: The Vette has always been beautiful to its devoted followers, but the current generation Stingray is without a doubt the prettiest version of the American idol that we've seen in decades.
The Vette perfectly blends elements from its more than 60 years of history with the design needs of a modern sports car. Which is one of the reasons we named the Stingray Business Insider's first annual Car of the Year.
8. Peugeot RCZ: While most Americans may be unfamiliar with this French sports coupe, the RCZ has been racking up the awards since its debut in 2009 -- including Top Gear's 2010 Coupe of the Year.
The RCZ's soft, flowing curves and classic 'double bubble' roofline make for one gorgeous silhouette.
7.Maserati GranTurismo: Even though the GranTurismo has been on sale since for nearly a decade now, the GT's elegant lines are truly timeless.
The GranTurismo's Pininfarina-designed body offers a perfect balance between feminine and masculine features -- with its rounded edges elegantly offset by its aggressive front fascia.
With the i8, BMW has successfully blended a cacophony of materials, textures, and angles to create a harmonious composition.
5.Lamborghini Aventador: A Lamborghini should neither be boring nor conventionally beautiful. Fortunately, the flagship Aventador isn't.
The Aventador's aggressive lines and stealth-fighter-like edges make for a menacing beauty that's perfect for Lambo's attention-hoarding ethos.
4. Ferrari LaFerrari: People tend to find Ferraris attractive simply because they are Ferraris. But the reality is that the company created some misses. The Ferrari LaFerrari isn't one of them.
Designed in-house at Ferrari, LaFerrari is a bold melange of classic elements from Maranello's supercars of yore. It lines are sleek, evocative of a space-ship, yielding the ultimate Ferrari hypercar.
3. Aston Martin Vanquish: Like the English spy who is most famous for driving Aston Martins, the pressure on the Vanquish to live up to expectations is great. But Aston's top-of-the-line grand tourer delivers!
With the Vanquish, designer Marek Reichman gave form to a seductively styled modern interpretation of the classic Aston Martin supercar.
2. Pagani Huayra: The 230-mph Huayra is the second all-new model to emerge from the Italian workshop of Horacio Pagani. It serves as the successor to the widely praised Zonda.
In may ways, Horacio Pagani is an automotive Steven Jobs. No detail, no matter how minute is overlooked. Everything from the design of the car's active aerodynamics to the 'ding' sound the shifter makes is carefully and deliberately crafted.
The result is a hypercar with a rocket-ship body and a sort of steampunk interior -- utterly original!
1. Jaguar F-Type: Designer Ian Callum once told me a Jaguar design must possess beauty, simplicity, and sense of visual prowess.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.