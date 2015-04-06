'The most beautiful car ever made' was destroyed in a crash on Sydney's northern beaches

The Jaguar E-Type in all it’s glory.

This is what the Jaguar E-type – the “most beautiful car ever made” – is meant to look like.

But this is what one Sydney owner now has to come to terms with after writing off his 1973 model in a collision in Frenchs Forest last night.

No one sustained serious injuries from the accident, but three adults were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police are now investigating.

The images of the crushed legendary sports car, estimated to be worth $120,000, were posted on the the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command – NSW Police Force Facebook page following the incident, and have broken the hearts of car-loving enthusiasts.

Some point out “the glory that is an E Type Jaguar and the significance of the loss of one of the dwindling number” of the E-type models, which went out of production 40 years ago.

Not only is the Jaguar E-Type the quintessential British sports car, but it’s also one of the most beautiful cars ever put into production.

In fact the E-Type was even referred to as the “most beautiful car ever made” by a man familiar with beautiful machinery: Enzo Ferrari. Read more about the classic car here.

