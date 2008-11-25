Battered Stocks Explode Higher

The headline index numbers are actually hiding some monster moves in the beaten down sectors. Financials are obvious: Goldman (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Merrill (MER) are each up over 25%.



The shipper are staging a similar bounce — DryShips (DRYS) is spiking 38%, Eagle (EGLE) is up 13%. Solar is staging a similar rally, with SunPower (SPWRA) up 38% and First Solar (FSLR) up 18%.

Even the homebuilders — on a day when the housing news is awful — are getting in on the fun. KB Homes (KBH) is up nearly 19%.

