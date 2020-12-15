27 stunning photos of the US military in action this year

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Nicholas Spartz looks out of an MV-22B Osprey during parachute operations above Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 28, 2020.

Each of these 27 photos were taken by a talented military photographer over the course of the year, and each is a stunning image of the US military in action.

These photos, however, only capture a small part of what members of the US armed forces do in service of their country.

Here are Insider’s picks for the most awesome US military photos of 2020.

This past year has been unusual to say the least. The pandemic upended people’s lives around the world, and the same was true for members of the US military. Still, US troops continued to serve, doing incredible things both at home and abroad.

The following 27 photos by military photographers are awesome and offer a glimpse into some of what the military has been up to in 2020, from firing artillery to battling blazing infernos.

Jan. 14, 2020

U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Pennington, a flight engineer assigned to B Co ‘Big Windy,’ 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, takes in his ‘office’ view from the ramp of his CH-47 Chinook while flying over the island of Cyprus.

Jan. 29, 2020

Navy Lt. Alex Grammar A Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet soars above the clouds while conducting flight operations near Atsugi, Japan.

Mar. 12, 2020

U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dalton A Marine fires a Mossberg 500 12-gauge shotgun during a non-lethal weapons course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.

May 28, 2020

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Nicholas Spartz looks out of an MV-22B Osprey during parachute operations above Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

June 5, 2020

Air Force Senior Airman Hayden Legg Airmen assigned to the 347th Rescue Group drop flares during a ‘fini flight’ for Col. Bryan Creel, the group’s commander, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.

July 15, 2020

Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan McElderry Soldiers simulate defending against opposing forces at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii.

July 27, 2020

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels Marine Corps Sgt. Joshua Dick conceals himself during a stalking and infiltration exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.

July 31, 2020

Army Spc. Ryan Lucas A soldier provides simulated cover fire during a live-fire exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.

Aug. 11, 2020

Army Pfc. Raekwon Jenkins An Army M1 Abrams tank fires at a target during Defender-Europe at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland.

Sept. 7, 2020

Army Reserve Sgt. Joseph Cathey A soldier deploys pyrotechnic flares to illuminate an area during an M4 night fire range event as part of the 2020 Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

Sept. 12, 2020

Air Force Master Sgt. Larry Reid Jr. An Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over Southwest Asia.

Sept. 18, 2020

Air Force Senior Airman Alan Ricker Brent Hardsaw, 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire inspector, and Airman 1st Class Trace James, a fire protection apprentice assigned to the squadron, extinguish flames during a night aircraft burn training exercise at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas.

Sept. 20, 2020

Marine Corps Sgt. Luke Kuennen Marines fire an M777A2 howitzer during training at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii.

Sept. 22, 2020

Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Allred A Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet receives fuel from an Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker while flying in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

Sept. 25, 2020

Navy Seaman Apprentice Oswald Felix Jr. USS Germantown, USNS John Ericsson, USS Antietam, USS Ronald Reagan, USS America, USS Shiloh, USS New Orleans and USS Comstock break away from formation during Exercise Valiant Shield in the Philippine Sea.

Sept. 28, 2020

Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Quail Air Force and civilian firefighters participate in a nighttime live-fire burn exercise at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.

Oct. 1, 2020

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Pinske A Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet takes off from the flight deck of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Atlantic Ocean.

Oct. 13, 2020

Army Maj. Jason Welch Army paratroopers jump from C-17 aircraft during airborne operations over the Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

Oct. 16, 2020

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Austin Carroll refuels an AH-1Z Viper during training at Marine Air Ground Combat Centre Twentynine Palms, California.

Oct. 23, 2020

U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dalton Payne Marines conduct special patrol insertion/extraction and helicopter rappel training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan.

Oct. 28, 2020

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel A. Martinez A Navy EA-18G Growler takes off from the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan in the Philippine Sea.

Oct. 31, 2020

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dominick A. Cremeans Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Le’Aundre Johnson and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Apprentice Ronald Swinford direct an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter assigned to the ‘Golden Eagles’ of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) to launch aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7).

Nov. 4, 2020

Army Pvt. Vincent Levelev Soldiers fire an M777 howitzer at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Nov. 11, 2020

Elizabeth Fraser, Army A soldier assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as ‘The Old Guard,’ walks the mat at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia.

Nov. 17, 2020

U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Skiver Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, fire a 120 mm mortar round during a joint live-fire range in Kuwait.

Dec. 1, 2020

DoD The Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee launches a Block V Tomahawk missile during an exercise in the Pacific Ocean.

Dec. 6, 2020

DoD A service member participates in the 50th Winston P. Wilson and 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Sniper Championships at Fort Chaffee Joint Manoeuvre Training Centre, Arkansas.

