The 23 Hot Los Angeles Startups You Need To Watch

Los Angeles is quickly emerging as one of the biggest startup hubs.Angel investor Gary Vaynerchuk thinks it will eventually surpass New York and Silicon Valley as the tech capital of the world.
“Los Angeles understands people,” he says.
Vaynerchuk thinks L.A.’s understanding of what’s cool and what’s not and how to promote people and products will put them ahead of the pack in the long term.
Some startups in Silicon Beach are becoming real tech companies, and they’re attracting a lot of investor dollars. A few have raised more than $50 million. Most of the companies being founded focus on video, e-commerce or fashion.
We turned to investors and entrepreneurs who are deeply embedded in the L.A. tech scene and found some of the best new companies coming out of southern California.
ShoeDazzle is a subscription service that sends shoes hand-picked by celebrities to your door every month.
Startup: ShoeDazzle
Date Founded: 2009
Founder: Brian Lee, MJ Eng, and Kim Kardashian
Concept: A subscription-based model that sends users a pair of shoes each month, which are picked by celeb stylists.
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Funding: $60 million from Andreessen Horowitz, Polaris Venture Partners, Crosscut Ventures, and LightSpeed Venture Partners.
Startup: Factual
Date Founded: 2007
Founder: Gil Elbaz
Concept: Allows engineers and developers to use data from an open source platform to create apps.
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Funding: $27 million from Andreessen Horowitz, Miramar Venture Partners, Founder Collective, Index Ventures, and others
Startup: Omaze
Date Founded: 2011
Founder: Ryan Cummins and Matt Pohlson
Concept: Omaze allows users to search its site for their perfect dream opportunity--be it a spectacular vacation, meeting someone famous, or grabbing lunch with a sports idol. After you find an experience on Omaze, you spend $5 for each entry for your chance to win that prize. Enter as many times as you like with part of your fee going towards a specific cause.
Location: Santa Monica, CA
Funding: n/a
Startup: BeachMint
Date Founded: 2010
Founder: Josh Berman and Diego Berdakin
Concept: Beachment is a network of several celebrity curated sites. They're subscription-based models, where users can pay a monthly fee and receive goods picked by their idols.
The sites include: JewelMint with Kate Bosworth, StyleMint with the Olsen twins, BeautyMint with Jessica Simpson, ShoeMint with Rachel Bilson, HomeMint with Justin Timberlake, and intiMint with Brooke Burke-Charvet
Location: Santa Monica, CA
Funding: $73.5 million from Accel Partners, Goldman Sachs, New World Ventures, Trinity, and others
Startup: Giant Media
Date Founded: 2009
Founder: David Segura
Concept: Besides assisting in the creation of social videos, the startup also provides tools to help brands get the most out of online viewership. Some of the companies Giant Media has helped include Nissan, Levi's, and American Express
Location: Venice, CA
Funding: n/a
Startup: Burstly
Date Founded: 2009
Founder: Evan and Ryan Rifkin
Concept: Burstly is a mobile ad management tool for app developers. It helps them select ad networks to work with, choose where their ads will run, manage inventory, sell directly and more.
Location: Pacific Palisades, CA
Funding: $7.3 million from GRP Partners, Rincon Venture Partners, SoftBank Capital, and Alex Karelin
Startup: GameSalad
Date Founded: 2007
Founder: Michael Agustin, Tan Tran, and Dan Treiman
Concept: GameSalad helps people create mobile games. Its flagship product, GameSalad Creator, is for programming amateurs. It helps them create apps with limited coding knowledge.
Location: Santa Monica, CA (also studios in Austin, TX and San Francisco, CA)
Funding: $7.1 million from Greycroft Partners, ff Venture Capital, Steamboat Ventures, and others
Startup: SurfAir
Date Founded: 2012
Founder: Wade Eyerly
Concept: travellers can globe trot with this unlimited airline membership that provides first-class service on exclusive planes.
Location: Santa Monica, CA
Startup: Cardlike
Date Founded: n/a
Founder: Ben Katz
Concept: Allows users of Facebook to own a Visa card, which is insured by the FDIC
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Funding: n/a
Maker Studios helps people build large audiences on YouTube across 1,000+ channels. It has a network of 80 million subscribers and 1 billion monthly views
Startup: Maker Studios
Date Founded: 2009
Founder: Dan Zappin, Lisa Donavan, and Ben Donovan
Concept: Helps people and brands build a presence on YouTube by providing assistance with production, development, and distribution of videos.
Location: Marina Del Rey, CA
Funding: $4 million from Greycroft Partners, GRP Partners, and others
Startup: DailyLook
Date Founded: 2011
Founder: Brian Ree
Concept: A flash sale site that sends members one fashion look per day, which can be purchased online for 36 hours.
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Funding: n/a
Shop-Hers is a socially inspired, user-driven, e-commerce marketplace where women sell and buy premium label, pre-owned clothing and accessories through a unique community of Style Soul Mates
Startup: Shop-Hers
Date Founded: 2012
Founder: Jaclyn Shanfeld and Jenna Stahl
Concept: Shop Hers is a socially inspired, user-driven, e-commerce marketplace where women sell and buy premium label, pre-owned clothing and accessories through a unique community of Style Soul Mates. Users recoup 85% of their chosen selling price. It's kind of like Net-a-Porter with an Etsy or Pinterest feel. Shop-Hers uses an algorithm to curate experiences for users too.
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Funding: Brian Lee and other angel investors.
Startup: The Honest Company
Date Founded: 2011
Founder: Jessica Alba, Christopher Gavigan, Brian Lee, and Sean Kane
Concept: Honest Co finds and produces safe baby products. It recommends and ships them to parents who pay a monthly subscription fee.
Location: Santa Monica, CA
Funding: $27 million from General Catalyst Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Institutional Venture Partners
Chill helps users to discover the coolest videos online; it has worked with with Jimmy Kimmel and TMZ
Startup: Chill
Date Founded: 2012
Founder: Dan Gould and Brian Norgard
Concept: A social discovery platform that hosts videos. It has been used by Jimmy Kimmel and TMZ.
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Funding: $8 million from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, William Morris endeavour Entertainment and Atlas Venture
Startup: Machinima
Date Founded: 2000
Founder: Allen DeBevoise
Location: Concept: A website that provides video gaming content, such as trailers, clips, and teasers for users.
Funding: $49.6 million from MK Capital, Redpoint Ventures, and Google
Startup: Riot Games
Date Founded: 2006
Founder: Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill
Concept: A gaming site with over 11 million active users, which allow users to play free, premium games.
Location: Santa Monica, CA
Funding: $8,000,000 from Benchmark Capital, Tencent and FirstMark Capital
Intelligent Beauty incubates companies in the fashion, beauty and health sectors. It generates about $450 million per year between them.
Startup: Intelligent Beauty
Date Founded: 2006
Founder: Adam Goldenberg and Don Ressler
Concept: Intelligent Beauty incubates and manages beauty companies (under DERMSTORE), weight loss companies (under SENSA), and fashion companies (under JustFab). The company considers itself a brand-building company and rakes in about $450 million in annual revenue.
Location: Manhattan Beach, CA
Funding: $43 million from Technology Crossover Ventures
Startup: uSamp
Date Founded: 2008
Founder: Matt Dusig and Gregg Lavin
Concept: A market research company that helps businesses utilise online surveys, collect data, and decipher results through a SaaS platform.
Location: Encino, CA
Funding: $14.5 from OpenView Venture Partners, Greycroft Partners, DFJ Frontier
Startup: Nasty Gal
Date Founded: 2006
Founder: Sophia Amoruso
Concept: An e-commerce site that originally sold vintage clothes but now has expanded into offering new fashion items. Almost everything that runs on the site sells out in hours.
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Funding: $9,000,000 from Index Ventures
FastPay gives ad agencies loans while they're waiting for brands to pay them for executing expensive campaigns
Startup: FastPay
Date Founded: 2012
Founder: Jed Simon
Concept: Once an ad agency secures a contract from a big name brand, it can take up to 60 days to pay the agency after a campaign is created and executed. Some of the upfront costs can be in the millions, and agencies get stuck with them for an uncomfortably long time.
Instead of raising a round or looking towards a bank for help, agencies can secure a line of credit through FastPay.
Location: Beverly Hills, CA
Funding: $25,000,000 from SF Capital
Startup: DogVacay
Date Founded: 2012
Founders: Aaron Hirschhorn and Karine Nissim Hirschhorn
Concept: A website where users can find homes for their dogs while away or help dog owners by having pets stay at their place.
Location: Santa Monica, CA
Funding: Undisclosed Series A funding from Andreessen Horowitz. Previously, $1 million seed round led by First Round Capital.
Startup: MySocialCloud
Date Founded: 2010
Founder: Stacey Ferreira and Scott Ferreira
Concept: MySocialCloud allows users to store passwords and user names on an ultra secure site. Once a user visits a site that requires a login, they click a button and the password/user name fields auto populate. More recently, it also allowed people to store bookmarks and organise everything they love online into lists along with discovery of new content through Facebook and Twitter.
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Funding: $1 million from Richard Branson and Jerry Murdock from Insight Venture Partners
Hypemarks helps you discover the web through people you care about. It aggregates social media messages from industry influences and hosts them in one place
Startup: Hypemarks
Date Founded: 2011
Founder: Tim Sae Koo, Ryo Chiba, Eunice Noh, Nikhil Aitharaju, William Wang
Concept: Hypemarks aggregates tweets, pictures and links from celebrities and influencers across a number of topics; readers can scan a single Pinterest-like page to learn about an industry in a snapshot.
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Funding: $370,000 from Idealab and others.
BONUS: Cornerstone OnDemand isn't a startup anymore, but it's one of the L.A. tech scene's biggest companies. It helps employers manage workers via software; It generates more than $50 million per year.
Startup: Cornerstore OnDemand
Date Founded: 1999
Founder: Adam Miller
Concept: Cornerstone OnDemand is a cloud software program that assists companies in managing employees through recruitment, growth, skill development, and collaboration. In 2010 it generated nearly $50 million in revenue, up from $11 million in 2007.
Location: Santa Monica, CA
Funding: $44.7 million from Bay Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Meritech Capital Partners
BONUS: LegalZoom is one of the most successful private tech companies, generating ~ $100 million in annual revenue
Startup: LegalZoom
Date Founded: 1999
Founder: Eddie Hartman, Brian Lee, Robert Shapiro and Brian Liu
Concept: The startup, founded by lawyers, makes it easy to file legal paperwork online. It's cheaper than hiring a lawyer, and it puts the legal jargon in plain English. Users can file everything from divorce paperwork to trademark applications on LegalZoom.
Location: Glendale, CA
Funding: $66 million from Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers and Institutional Venture Partners
