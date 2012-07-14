The 23 Hot Los Angeles Startups You Need To Watch

Lisa Donavan cofounded Maker Studios.

Photo: wikipedia

Los Angeles is quickly emerging as one of the biggest startup hubs.Angel investor Gary Vaynerchuk thinks it will eventually surpass New York and Silicon Valley as the tech capital of the world.



“Los Angeles understands people,” he says.

Vaynerchuk thinks L.A.’s understanding of what’s cool and what’s not and how to promote people and products will put them ahead of the pack in the long term.

Some startups in Silicon Beach are becoming real tech companies, and they’re attracting a lot of investor dollars. A few have raised more than $50 million. Most of the companies being founded focus on video, e-commerce or fashion.

We turned to investors and entrepreneurs who are deeply embedded in the L.A. tech scene and found some of the best new companies coming out of southern California.

