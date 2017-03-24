These are the jobs online daters find most attractive

LOFTFLOW / Shutterstock The most attractive job for women is no job at all, according to a study from online dating site WhatsYourPrice.com.

LONDON — It’s easy to assume that online daters mainly take looks and common interests into consideration when speaking to a potential partner, but your career could also play a role in whether or not you’re landing dates.

A study by dating “auction” website WhatsYourPrice.com has revealed which job titles are most attractive among its members in the UK (it has 800,000 users worldwide) — and the results might surprise you.

The site allows members to bid and pay for first dates with other users, enabling the company to see which members are most successful in attracting others and landing dates.

The study looked at data among the site’s 5,000 top single members in the UK to find out which careers attracted the most date offers for both men and women. Here are the top five for both:

The most attractive jobs for men:

Finance Manager Software Engineer Doctor Real Estate Developer Lawyer

The most attractive jobs for women:

Student Nurse Model Publicist Beauty Therapist

The results for women are surprising — the most appealing job for a woman is none at all, according to the study, with “student” coming in first place.

Meanwhile, the most attractive careers for men are high-powered, traditionally male-dominated industries like finance and law. However, it did show the appeal of the “software engineer,” a career that hasn’t always been considered as sexy.

“Silicon Valley has done for software engineers what the financial boom in Wall Street did for bankers,” said Brandon Wade, CEO and founder of WhatsYourPrice.com.

“Once considered smart and nerdy, these guys have amassed a lot of success in recent years and our data shows they are reaping the benefits not only financial status but also in the dating world.”

