The Ugliest Cars Produced This Year

Chris Persaud
2013 Ford Flex Car

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

Looking unique doesn’t always mean looking good. Sometimes it yields major eyesores.With that in mind, here are Bankrate’s picks for the 10 ugliest cars of 2012.

Their price and miles-per-gallon estimate come from TotalCarScore.com and the Environmental Protection Agency, respectively.

This story was originally published by Bankrate.

Nissan Murano

Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet: price: $29,960 to $44,540 (encompasses a range of models); gas mileage: 17 city mpg/22 highway mpg.

Smart ForTwo Coupe

Smart fortwo coupe: price: $12,490 to $17,690; gas mileage: 34 city mpg/38 highway mpg.

GMC Terrain

GMC Terrain: price: $25,560 to $33,010; gas mileage: 20 city mpg/29 highway mpg.

Hyundai Veloster

Hyundai Veloster: price: $17,300 to $18,550; gas mileage: 29 city mpg/38 highway mpg.

Ford Flex

Ford Flex: price: $29,465 to $43,105; gas mileage: 16 city mpg/23 highway mpg.

Volkswagen Beetle

Volkswagen Beetle: price: $19,795 to $23,395; gas mileage: 21-22 city mpg/29-31 highway mpg.

Scion xB

Scion xB: price: $17,030 to $17,980; gas mileage: 22 city mpg/28 highway mpg.

Kia Rio

Kia Rio: price: $13,400 to $17,700; gas mileage: 30 city mpg/40 highway mpg.

Nissan Cube

Nissan Cube: price: $14,980 to $19,580; gas mileage: 25-27 city mpg/30-31 highway mpg.

Mitsubishi i-MiEV

Mitsubishi i-MiEV: price: $29,125 to $31,125; *mpge: 126 city/99 highway.

