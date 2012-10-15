The Ugliest Cars Produced This Year

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

Looking unique doesn’t always mean looking good. Sometimes it yields major eyesores.With that in mind, here are Bankrate’s picks for the 10 ugliest cars of 2012.



Their price and miles-per-gallon estimate come from TotalCarScore.com and the Environmental Protection Agency, respectively.

This story was originally published by Bankrate.

Nissan Murano Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet: price: $29,960 to $44,540 (encompasses a range of models); gas mileage: 17 city mpg/22 highway mpg. Smart ForTwo Coupe Smart fortwo coupe: price: $12,490 to $17,690; gas mileage: 34 city mpg/38 highway mpg. GMC Terrain GMC Terrain: price: $25,560 to $33,010; gas mileage: 20 city mpg/29 highway mpg. Hyundai Veloster Hyundai Veloster: price: $17,300 to $18,550; gas mileage: 29 city mpg/38 highway mpg. Ford Flex Ford Flex: price: $29,465 to $43,105; gas mileage: 16 city mpg/23 highway mpg. Volkswagen Beetle Volkswagen Beetle: price: $19,795 to $23,395; gas mileage: 21-22 city mpg/29-31 highway mpg. Scion xB Scion xB: price: $17,030 to $17,980; gas mileage: 22 city mpg/28 highway mpg. Kia Rio Kia Rio: price: $13,400 to $17,700; gas mileage: 30 city mpg/40 highway mpg. Nissan Cube Nissan Cube: price: $14,980 to $19,580; gas mileage: 25-27 city mpg/30-31 highway mpg. Mitsubishi i-MiEV Mitsubishi i-MiEV: price: $29,125 to $31,125; *mpge: 126 city/99 highway.

