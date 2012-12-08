The Most Appalling Homes Ever Featured On 'Hoarders'

Photo: A&E screencap

After we heard about a woman who kept dead cats in her home on the television show “Hoarders” this week, we wondered what else crews have found inside people’s homes.So, we went through the six seasons of A&E’s hit show to uncover other horror items uncovered in cleanups.



We now wish we hadn’t.

Though most episodes deal with piles of clutter and garbage, dolls, and clothes collections, some of the cases have become more extreme as the show progressed into later seasons.

A few of the items we found were so obscene, we suggest readers proceed with caution.

Cats were just the tip of the iceberg.

Hanover, Illinois resident Terry collected stray living and dead cats. Terry didn't even know how many cats she owned but estimated the number at 50. She also had another 75-100 dead ones -- some of which liquefied -- in her refrigerator and freezer. She attributed the cat hoarding to the death of her father when she was 13. 'I have this feeling in me that I'm helping save something,' said Terry during the latest episode. Terry said she wanted to cremate the cats but never received money to do so, so she began freezing them. (Season 6 Episode 4) Constance's home in Freestone County, Texas was full of chickens and rotting eggs. Constance runs a 'fresh egg' business; however, she had so many eggs that some were lying around her house unrefrigerated while others were growing into embryos. She admitted to cooking and feeding some of the bad eggs to her dogs. Upon cleanup, dead chicken parts were found in the engine of her car. (Season 5, Episode 11) A woman in Michigan also had jugs and jars full of urine in her home. (Season 4, Episode 1) A couple in Missouri lived in a home filled with cobwebs and cockroaches. Fred and Mary let the filth in their house gather so much that he began suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. In the photo to the right, the webs shroud a deer head. There was so much clutter in the home, their 14-year-old son was sleeping on a mattress atop a pile of items in the living room. (Season 5, Episode 6) A woman's fridge in California was infested with maggots. Barbara had been filling her home with items found in dumpsters and alleys. Eventually, her fridge became a breeding zone for maggots since she always ate out. (Season 5, Episode 6) Animal feces covered every inch of a woman's home in Texas. Jan said you couldn't walk through her house without holding your nose. After failing to throw garbage in her home away for six years, animal droppings covered everything from the floor to furniture and appliances. (Season 5, Episode 8) Ruth from St. Louis, Missouri held onto three dead family member's belongings. People hold onto mementos after a loved one's passing; however, Ruth refused to dispose of any item that belonged to three deceased family members after they passed. The entire house was essentially a shrine with every bedroom packed with clothing and memorabilia. Ruth also began compulsively buying more items to fill the home creating a fire hazard. (Season 6, Episode 2) A man in Llano, California had 2,500 rats – living and dead – on his property. Glen's collection was so large, he was has forced to live in a backyard shed which also housed rats. (Season 3, episode 20) Shanna's home was stocked with bottles – and buckets – full of human waste. Due to septic issues in Shanna's home, her mother passed all her bowel movements in bottles. Shanna held on to the bottles since her mum mysteriously did away with any and all garbage service. Shanna herself didn't use the bottle method. Instead, she used giant buckets to go to the bathroom. She then disposed of the excrement outdoors in her yard in a smaller bucket. (Season 6 Episode 4) Creeped out? Now see 13 things you didn't know about 'The Walking Dead' >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.