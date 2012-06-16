Here Are The Most Anticipated Video Games Being Released Later This Year

Halo 4 returns November 6, 2012.

Photo: Courtesy of Xbox

With the E3 conference fresh in our minds, it’s impossible not to be excited about the future of video games.We were so excited by the presentations, panels, videos, and announcements last week that we picked up our latest edition of “Game Informer” to see more new arrivals.



And we weren’t disappointed.

July alone will see the release of “Anarchy Reigns,” “Ice Age: Continental Drift,” “NCAA Football 13,” “Prototype 2,” “Growlanser: Wayfarer of Time,” “Risen 2: Dark Water,” and “Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance” (to name just a few).

Excited, yet?

