Here Are The Most Anticipated Video Games Being Released Later This Year

Photo: Courtesy of Xbox
With the E3 conference fresh in our minds, it’s impossible not to be excited about the future of video games.We were so excited by the presentations, panels, videos, and announcements last week that we picked up our latest edition of “Game Informer” to see more new arrivals.
And we weren’t disappointed.
July alone will see the release of “Anarchy Reigns,” “Ice Age: Continental Drift,” “NCAA Football 13,” “Prototype 2,” “Growlanser: Wayfarer of Time,” “Risen 2: Dark Water,” and “Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance” (to name just a few).
Excited, yet?
This game offers a diverse range of multiplayer modes in order to provide players with different challenges along the way. It features some heavy-hitting and action-packed brawls, including special fighting modes such as 'Tag Team' and 'Battle Royal.'
Offering several new levels, this latest instalment of the 'Transformers' franchise is easily one of the most varied gameplay experiences in the genre. Players can take on numerous protagonists (each with their own powers and styles of interactions) and has an increased focus on the single-player experience.
It has been almost four years since the latest 'Grand Theft Auto' (GTA) 4 was released, so it's about time for a sequel! Fans can expect multiple protagonists, and the great gameplay combined with tongue-in-cheek interpretation of American culture.
A first for the 'Resident Evil' (RE) franchise, characters 'Leon' and 'Chris' work together to overcome the looming threat--zombies. Featuring 'RE''s classic dramatic horror experience, players can also look forward to the ability to move while shooting (at zombies).
From the same people that brought you 'The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim,' 'Dishonored' features 'Corvo Atano,' the once-legendary bodyguard of the Empress. Now he seeks vengeance against the Lord Regent who framed him for her assassination.
The first part of Irrational Games' new title series, 'BioShock Infinite' promises first-person shooter, a mind-blowing storyline, with a slight tie-in to 'BioShock' and 'BioShock II' (although this is a stand-alone game).
The sequel to 2011's 'Assassin's Creed: Revelations,' this game promises a bigger and better story featuring 'Connor Kenway.' After the E3 conference we now know that there are a ton of new changes, and that the story line allows players to explore the frontier and experience the chaos of battle.
Its arrival was announced back in 2009 and fans of the 'Metal Gear Solid' (MGS) series have been eagerly waiting its return. As usual, this stealth-action game will feature high-speed action and complex combat maneuvers.
There's not much that needs to be said here (it's Halo!) but 'Halo 4' will be the first of a new trilogy starring John 'Master Chief' 117. Unlike its predecessors, this game will feature more mystery, discovery and exploration, as the 'fate of Infinity and its crew are inexorably tied to that of the Master Chief.'
Set in 2025, this ninth instalment of 'COD' features 'Raul Menendez' (the villain in the story) as he uses near-future technology to cause unrest. Fans can expect a wide variety of interesting gameplay (including fighting from horseback) and radically different endings should you fail a mission.
'Agent 47' returns again in this highly anticipated sequel. In this game, players are punished for hitting anyone but their target and can only win the perfect score when nobody realises you were ever there.
With this next instalment we return to the African savanna and this time players take the role of 'Jason Brody.' It's been speculated missions will be available in any order and provide an experience system allowing character progression.
The first 'Borderlands' came out in 2009 and was an instant success. This time around fans can expect customisable weapons, an all-new storyline, and the option of playing as four more new heroes.
This will be 'WOW''s fourth expansion pack and will feature 'Kung fu Panda'-esque Pandas (who are also a neutral race), a new level cap of 90, and a new monk class.
