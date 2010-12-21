The 10 Most Anticipated Tech Products Of 2011

It’s been a fun year for tech fans.
We saw the rise of tablets like the iPad and Galaxy Tab, envelope-pushing smartphones like the iPhone 4 and Nexus S, and surprise hits like Microsoft’s Kinect and Amazon’s third Kindle.
We also saw hints of more cool stuff for 2011 like more tablets, new computer technology, and much more.
We’ve gathered 10 of the things we’re most excited to see next year.
Nintendo announced the next generation of its DS portable game player at the E3 game convention in May 2010. It's got a 3D screen on top, and features include graphics supposedly on par with today's game consoles, Wi-FI connectivity, and a camera on each half for 3D photos. It goes on sale in the U.S. in March and will cost about $300.
Research In Motion's answer to the iPad is supposed to come out in early 2011 with prices starting under $400. The company has already been showing it off its speed in videos, and CEO Jim Balsillie talked it up in RIM's last earnings call.
Google Android boss Andy Rubin showed off a Motorola tablet running Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) at the D: Dive Into Mobile conference this month. A recent crop of leaked photos suggest Verizon will be a data plan provider.
Google is heads-down on one or more secret projects to take on Facebook. Will the company be able to overcome internal fighting to come up with something truly great, or will this be another dud like Wave?
It's probably too too little too late, but Sony's last best chance to answer the iPhone is finally supposed to come out next year.
Ever since HP bought Palm, the company has been promising to use Palm's WebOS to deliver a killer new tablet. According to the latest dirt, the device is codenamed Topaz and will be out in the first half of 2011.
If given the chance, 23% of the iPhone users in the U.S. would switch to Verizon. According to an increasingly loud chorus of rumours, 2011 will finally be the year--probably in March.
Taiwanese outlet DigiTimes has reported that Apple expects to sell six million iPad 2s per month once they start shipping in the spring of 2011. Likely improvements include front and rear cameras, Facetime video calling, and a cheaper price--perhaps as low as $200.
Google's Chrome OS will be shipping on notebooks from Acer and Samsung in the middle of next year. While the current version of the OS running on Google's prototype hardware seems like a dog, it's always possible that the actual shipping hardware will be elegant, functional, and cheap enough to make Chrome a contender.
High-speed data transfer makes sense for Macs, since so many of Apple's Mac customers work with fat multimedia files. But a couple years ago, Apple removed the high-speed FireWire connectors from some new Mac laptops, and Steve Jobs apparently shrugged off the change, leading some Mac users to wonder if Apple was abandoning the technology altogether.
Now, it looks like Apple might be trading up for something even faster. Some of its next line of Macs, due out in the first half of 2011, are rumoured to include an Intel technology called Light Peak, which will offer transfer speeds up to 10Gbps--more than twice as fast as the upcoming USB 3.0 spec. In layman's terms, that's fast enough to transfer a full-length Blu-ray movie in 30 seconds.
Some of the most interesting products of 2010 couldn't have been predicted, like the Flipboard magazine-like reader for iPad or the sudden wave of 3D TVs. Unanticipated products will provide a similar thrill in 2011.
Beyond that, what did we miss? What are you looking forward to, let us know in the comments.
