The 10 Most Anticipated Tech Products Of 2011

It’s been a fun year for tech fans.



We saw the rise of tablets like the iPad and Galaxy Tab, envelope-pushing smartphones like the iPhone 4 and Nexus S, and surprise hits like Microsoft’s Kinect and Amazon’s third Kindle.

We also saw hints of more cool stuff for 2011 like more tablets, new computer technology, and much more.

We’ve gathered 10 of the things we’re most excited to see next year.

