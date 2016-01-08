The 15 most-anticipated books of 2016

Some of the most awaited sequels, prequels, and original novels are set for publication this year, which means 2016 is a great year to make “read more” one of your New Year’s resolutions.
Our friends at book recommendation sharing website Goodreads have come up with a list of the most-anticipated reads of 2016.
Goodreads looked at the books set for publication in 2016 that users were most frequently adding to their “to-read” lists.
Keep scrolling to see the 15 books readers can’t wait to get their hands on this year.
Publication date: February 2
'Life of Pi' author Yann Martel's first book since 2011, 'The High Mountains of Portugal' begins in Lisbon in 1904, when a young man named Tomás discovers an old journal that takes him on a journey to find a mysterious artifact that could redefine history.
Thirty-five years later, a Portuguese pathologist finds himself on the same quest, and fifty years later a Canadian senator finds himself following their footsteps as well. Martel's beautiful story spans decades and mixes modern fable with heartwarming bedtime story.
Publication date: February 9
The highly anticipated sequel to No. 1 New York Times young-adult best seller 'Red Queen,' 'Glass Sword' follows Mare Barrow, a member of the lower class whose blood is red, unlike those of the elite silver-blooded class. However, she still manages to wield the same superhuman powers as those in the Silver class, making her seem like an imposter -- albeit a dangerous one -- to the royal court.
But she's not an imposter, and Mare escapes the royal court, discovering along the way that she's not the only one of her kind.
Publication date: February 23
Kell is a traveller-magician: He can travel between parallel universes within the same magic city. The second book in Schwab's 'A Darker Shade of Magic' series, with Kell now rid of the shadow stone, he must pass between the parallel Red London and Grey London and protect them both from Black London before it rises again.
Heavily doused in magic and fantasy, 'A Gathering of Shadows' is a book of adventure, heroism, friendship, and good vs. evil.
Publication date: February 23
In the last ten years, Joe Goldberg has hidden four bodies on his unwavering quest to find love, and he's gotten good at it. Now Joe has moved to Los Angeles for a new start and makes a life for himself there, but his secrets may not stay hidden. And if his new girlfriend finds out, she could be the next casualty.
An eerie yet satirical tale of a sociopath looking for love, 'Hidden Bodies' is Caroline Kepnes' sequel to her critically acclaimed book 'You.'
Publication date: March 1
After reading thousands of original letters and documents, Stephanie Dray and Laura Kamoie tell the story of Thomas Jefferson's oldest daughter, Martha 'Patsy' Jefferson Randolph.
Not only did Patsy become her father's companion and assistant after her mother died, but also his secret keeper when she learns of his affair with one of the slaves on the Jefferson family plantation.
The authors' riveting work plays on the themes of love, family, and patriotism in this historical-fiction novel.
Publication date: March 1
Tanya Dubois didn't kill her husband, but without an alibi she has no choice but to dye her hair, change her name, and get out of town.
A woman named Blue, a bartender in the new town Tanya lands in, sees that Tanya is down on her luck and offers her a place to stay. With no other option, Tanya accepts and forms a bond with Blue.
But whether Blue can be trusted -- and whether Tanya can actually run away from her past -- still remains to be seen.
Publication date: March 8
Keys play a literal and symbolic role in Helen Oyeyemi's collection of short stories 'What Is Not Yours Is Not Yours.'
From stories like 'Books and Roses,' in which a key opens the door to a library, the gate to a garden, and the hearts of two lovers, to 'If a Book Is Locked There's Probably a Good Reason for That Don't You Think,' in which a mysterious diary (and its secrets) are kept under lock and key, Oyeyemi constructs a complex maze in each equally thrilling and mythical tale.
Publication date: March 8
Cassandra Clare has jumped from her 'Mortal Instruments' series to a new series that stars the same Shadowhunters of Los Angeles featured in 'Mortal Instruments.'
Emma Carstairs is no longer a child and no longer mourning her parents' deaths -- instead, she's out for vengeance. To make matters more complicated, the return of Mark, who was captured by faeries five years ago, puts Emma in a tricky situation: The faeries will return Mark, but only if the Shadowhunters help them figure out who has been targeting and killing faeries.
Full of fantasy and seat-gripping plot twists, 'Lady Midnight' is a brilliant debut to Clare's new series.
Publication date: March 22
Fresh out of rehab, Leo Plumb is confronted by his younger siblings Melody, Beatrice, and Jack about an accident he caused months earlier while driving under the influence. The accident has jeopardized the Plumb siblings' entitlement to their inheritance -- a large trust fund they call 'The Nest' -- which the siblings have waited a very long time to receive.
Now that the moment has finally arrived, each sibling finds him or herself desperately in need of a piece of The Nest. Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney's debut novel is nostalgic and honest as the dysfunctional Plumb siblings grapple with resentments, trust issues and, ultimately, their love for each other.
Publication date: March 22
When Mansoor Ahmed and his two schoolmates are passing through a Delhi marketplace in 1996, a bomb goes off and kills Mansoor's schoolmates. Mansoor survives but is left to deal with the physical and psychological aftermath.
Years later, back in India after attending university in America, Mansoor meets an intense activist named Ayub who brings up a lot of feelings from Mansoor's past about what happened in 1996. Mahajan's novel examines the effects of terrorism on both terrorists and their victims.
Publication date: April 5
The 'Crossfire' series is a set of five novels that follows Gideon Cross and Eva Tramell on their journey from meeting to falling in love to getting married, and standing by each other through one storm after the next.
Gideon has always been there for Eva, but now Eva has to be there for Gideon and prove to him that their love can withstand the biggest battle they have ever encountered together. Sylvia Day's series finale gives 'Crossfire' fans the closure they have been looking for.
Publication date: May 3
Inspired by Indian mythology, 'The Star-touched Queen' follows 16-year-old Maya whose father, the Raja, arranges her marriage to Amar, making Maya the Queen of Akaran after an unexpected and fatal turn of events.
Maya finds power in her new role and support and warmth from her new husband, but she soon learns that Akaran has secrets and must confront them in order to protect her kingdom from the dangerous Otherworld.
Publication date: June 7
Award-winning and best-selling author Stephen King revives the character of retired detective Bill Hodges, who must solve a case in which a serial killer, lying vegetative in an injury clinic, has discovered a way to cause destruction without ever leaving his bed.
The finale in the 'Bill Hodges' trilogy, 'End of Watch' puts Bill and his partner Holly in the middle of their most dangerous case yet in King's latest can't-put-it-down thriller.
Publication date: June 16
'The City of Mirrors' is Justin Cronin's finale to 'The Passage' trilogy, now that civilisation has fallen and humanity is forced to pick up the pieces in the aftermath.
Now that the hundred-year reign of darkness has ended, those that survived must attempt to build a new society and reconstruct their lost hope. But beyond this new society awaits a dangerous villain who could shatter the survivors' ability to keep their world -- shattered as it is -- alive.
Publication date: July 21
In this thrilling fantasy book, Locke Lamora goes from thief, con artist, and pirate to soldier as a war wages in the Kingdom of the Marrows.
At the same time, Locke has to keep rumours about his past at bay, leading him to fight a war on the battlefield as well as an internal war he can no longer repress.
'The Thorn of Emberlain' is book four in the 'Gentleman Bastard' sequence -- a series praised by fantasy-series writers Joe Abercrombie and George R.R. Martin.
