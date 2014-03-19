The Most And Least Generous People In Tech

Microsoft Bill Gates

Inside Philanthropyhas come up with a new list of the most generous donors in tech, basing the ranking on the size of their donations relative to their overall wealth.

The names who made the list may seem surprising, especially compared to other rankings of philanthropy. While the Chronicle of Philanthropy creates a list of the 50 largest donors any given year, this list in particular uses relative generosity as its main criteria.

12. Michael Dell

The Michael and Susan Dell Foundation has given away nearly $US1 billion since 2000, equal to about 10% of their estimated net worth of $US17.5 billion.

11. Paul Allen

The Microsoft co-founder gave away $US327.6 million in 2011, making him the most generous American of that year. He’s given away just over $US1.5 billion of the estimated $US16 billion he’s worth.

10. Mark Zuckerberg

The 29-year-old’s $US992-million gift was the single biggest donation of 2013. He’s donated about $US2 billion of his wealth, which is now estimated to be $US28.5 billion.

9. Pierre Omidyar

E-bay founder Pierre Omidyar and his wife Pam have given away more than $US1 billion, donating $US225 million in 2013 alone.

8. David Bohnett

Bohnett made $US300 million when he sold GeoCities to Yahoo! in 1998. Since then, his foundation has given away nearly $US53.5 million to charitable causes, with a special focus on the LGBT community.

7. Irwin Jacobs

The Qualcomm founder and his wife Joan have been very generous over the past few decades, donating around $US500 million of their fortune, estimated at $US1.8 billion.

6. Jeff Skoll

When eBay’s first president signed the Giving Pledge, he said he hoped to donate nearly all of his $US3.8 billion “to the betterment of humanity.”

5. Tim Gill

Gill made about $US500 million when he sold Quark at the height of the dotcom boom. His foundation has given about $US240 million towards LGBT initiatives.

4. Ed Scott

Scott, who made his fortune with a software company called BEA, isn’t at the Forbes 400 level, but Inside Philanthropy describes him as “Silicon Valley’s most effective global giver.” His donations have gone towards fighting global poverty and disease, as well as projects to find better treatments for autism.

3. Bill Gates

Gates has donated more money than any other living person, but he wasn’t first on Inside Philanthropy’s list because his current net worth is $US76 billion, nearly twice the endowment of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

2. Gordon Moore

Intel co-founder Gordon Moore and his wife Betty put about half of their wealth into their foundation in 2011. It has since made about $US3 billion in grants, focused mostly on scientific research and Bay Area charities.

Sandy Lerner

1. Leonard Bosack and Sandy Lerner

The Cisco co-founders have given more than anyone else, relative to their total wealth. They made $US170 million when they walked away from their company in 1990, but they gave about 70% of that money away to charity.

The Least Generous Tech Leaders

Inside Philanthropy also compiled a list of the least generous people in tech. Though these executives have made valuable contributions to charity in the past, IP argues that these six people have donated the least amount of money compared to their total amassed wealth.

Among the biggest offenders are (not ranked): Jeff Bezos, Larry Page, Steve Ballmer, Larry Ellison, Jerry Yang, and Michael Birch.

