This Map Shows Where You Should Move If You're Looking For A Job

When it comes to job openings, America is not created equal. While some regions have recovered rapidly from the financial crisis, others are still struggling.

Job search site TheLadders takes a look at the places in America where it’s easiest and most difficult to find a job. Unemployed people might not necessarily have the wrong skills, the analysis shows. They may just be in the wrong part of the country.

Here’s their heatmap of the best and worst places in America for job seekers. Red areas indicate a high number of people looking relative to jobs available. Green areas have plenty of jobs but fewer candidates. The lesson? Moving just a short distance can make a big difference, and avoid southern Florida:

All industries aren’t created equal either. When you break the map down by job function, it’s clear that if you work in health care or engineering, you’re in pretty good shape, even if you’re in a city like Miami or Charlotte where job seekers outnumber jobs.

But even in relatively hot job markets like Houston or Washington, D.C., people in marketing and law are still going to have a rough time. So while moving might be the best choice for some, a career shift from a waning field to a hot one can keep you in the city of your choice. Here’s TheLadders breakdown by major city and profession:

Where you live can be as important to your career prospects as how you structure your resume and the skills you pick up.

