20 American Athletes Who Only Americans Can Appreciate

A lot of unusual athletes occupy a special place in the hearts of American sports fans.
They aren’t necessarily the best players, or the players that embody all that is good in the world.
In fact, most of them are deeply flawed.
But they show emotion, say whatever is on their minds, and carry themselves with a weird authenticity that only Americans can appreciate.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.