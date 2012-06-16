Architects And Engineers Say These Are The Most Amazing Tall Buildings Of The Year

Photo: Flickr/paul_bica

In 2011, 88 new towers over 200 meters (656 ft.) high were built in the world–a record number, compared to the 32 new towers built in 2005. There are another 96 new towers slated for completion this year, with China being the biggest builder.But with so many new additions to skylines around the world, which buildings are the best?



Chicago-based Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), a group of architects, structural engineers, and builders of tall buildings that monitors tall building projects around the world, recently named the best tall buildings in the World for 2012.

The group chose the best buildings in each of four regional categories: the Americas, Asia and Australia, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. There’s an additional innovation award given to the most innovative building. Criteria include sustainability, innovation, and design.

The list includes a sexy, curvaceous pair of towers, a sky-high glass-enclosed atrium, and a building that breathes and moves with the sun, among others.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.