9 Of The Most Amazing Office Spaces On The Planet

The places we work shape the work we do. Research shows that natural light leads to higher test scores in schools, plants reduce stress in the office, and spaces with high ceilings tend to promote creative thinking.

Culled from Architizer’s second annual A+ Awards, which are chosen by 300 experts and a popular vote, these are a handful of the most amazing office spaces in the world.

They are spaces we’d love to work in — warehouses transformed into airy workrooms, newsrooms of the future, and offices that double as laboratories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.