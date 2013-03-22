The 10 Most Luxurious Lawyer Homes

Lawyers across the country often earn enough money to buy some pretty sweet real estate.
Attorneys have paid $40 million for a Manhattan penthouse or a little bit less for a family-friendly mansion in suburban Virginia.
A former Homeland Security advisor to George W. Bush and a key member of O.J. Simpson’s defence team are just a couple lawyers who have done well enough to buy enviable homes.
If you live in a cramped studio apartment, prepare to feel a little jealous when looking at these beautiful homes. Everybody else can simply enjoy awe-inspiring real estate porn.
Some of our lawyer homes are historical.
Brantley built this incredible 9,700-square-foot home in 1857 in Savannah's Forsyth Park neighbourhood, according to its listing. It was renovated in 2007 and is selling for a whopping $4.75 million.
The beautiful mansion has five bedrooms, eight baths, and (maybe) the ghost of a Confederate general who was murdered in a family feud, Curbed reports.
University of Miami football player-turned-trial lawyer Jim Ferraro began building this 23,000-square-foot estate on Martha's Vineyard in 2003, and his neighbours weren't too happy.
He reportedly had to pacify them at board meetings by showing them plans for the 61-room complex, which was completed in 2009. It has 14 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a pool, a basketball court, a tennis court, a bocci ball court, and a putting green, according to the Wall Street Journal, which also has some really cool pictures.
He told WSJ that it took $27 million and 80 workers to finish the estate, which has hosted up to 50 of his relatives at once.
Ferraro, who runs his own law firm specializing in mass tort law, made his name suing drug manufacturers, chemical makers, and asbestos companies.
Former Greenberg Traurig partner Marvin Rosen lives in this upscale pre-war coop, the Beresford, at 211 Central Park West.
He bought an apartment there late last year from journalist Kati Marton, who lived there with her third husband, the late diplomat Richard Holbrooke, the New York Observer reported. Marton originally bought the apartment in the mid-'90s with her second husband, fellow reporter Peter Jennings, according to the Observer.
Rosen and his wife Janet snagged the four-bedroom apartment for the 'bargain price' of $11 million, according to the New York Observer.
Rosen was the finance chairman for the Democratic National Committee from 1995 to 1997 and helped raise $120 million for Bill Clinton's re-election campaign, the New York Times reported. He joined Greenberg and Traurig as a partner specializing in corporate securities in 1983 and remained a practicing lawyer until 2000, his Forbes bio says.
Marzulli, a mergers and acquisitions partner at Shearman and Sterling, lives in this tastefully decorated house in Chelsea.
The 3,860 square-foot townhouse has 5 bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a working fireplace. He bought it in the mid-1980s for just $837,000, but the house is now on the market for $7.25 million, according to the Wall Street Journal, which recently featured it as 'House of the Day.'
Head over to the Wall Street Journal or the broker listing to see more pictures of 323 West 19th Street.
Sudreau-Rippe, who left her job with ABC's legal team to care for her ailing husband, bought Teddy Forstmann's Upper East Side apartment for $40 million last year, according to Bloomberg.
The 4,000-square-foot penthouse at 2 East 70th St. overlooks Central Park and has a wrap-around balcony, Bloomberg reported. And it's on Manhattan's most expensive block -- East 70th between 5th and Park Avenues -- where the average selling price for an apartment is $8.9 million, Curbed reported.
Forstmann was a Wall Street icon who founded Forstmann Little & Co., a private equity firm, and served as CEO and chairman of IMG Worldwide. He died of brain cancer in November 2011.
Boaz Weinstein and his wife Tali, an assistant U.S. Attorney in Brooklyn, live in one of Huguette Clark's former apartments.
Tali Farhadian Weinstein, who joined the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's Office in 2011, lives in this over-the-top Fifth Avenue apartment once occupied by late copper heiress Huguette Clark, the New York Times reported.
She graduated from Yale Law School, was a Rhodes Scholar, clerked for Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, and worked at the Department of Justice, according to her wedding announcement in The New York Times. Her husband, Boaz Weinstein, is a derivatives trader and hedge fund manager who founded Saba Capital.
The couple paid $25.5 million for the 12th floor apartment at 907 Fifth Avenue, according to Curbed.
Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz is trying to sell his bizarrely decorated Cambridge home for $3.95 million.
Dershowitz, a criminal appellate lawyer known for defending the likes of Mike Tyson, Patty Hearst, and O.J. Simpson, wants to sell his 12-room Contemporary house on Reservoir Hill in Cambridge, Boston Business Journal reported.
The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home has an indoor lap pool, hot tub, and Japanese garden, according to its listing.
The Harvard prof made his name in 1976 handling the successful appeal of actor Harry Reems, who was convicted of distributing obscenity because he acted in the infamous Deep Throat, according to Reems' obituary in the New York Times.
Dershowitz paid nearly $1.7 million for this sunlit 16th-floor apartment on Sutton Place in Midtown East, according to the New York Observer.
The sprawling place has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and expansive river views, as we learned from its listing at Douglas Elliman. The building also has doormen, a concierge, a fitness centre, and all the old-money cachet of Sutton Place.
Hacker bought this tony Georgetown house in 2008 for $11 million, a discount on its orginal price of $14.5 million.
The 8,000-square-foot house, built in 1880, has eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and two kitchens, according to Washingtonian. It also has a fireplace, an elevator, and (of course!) a billiards room. See more amazing interior shots of the house at its full listing.
Above the Law first spotted the Georgetown house on the Washingtonian's list of the 50 Most Expensive Homes.
Frederick Hampden Winston, founder of international law firm Winston & Strawn, lived in this ivy-covered Chicago home.
Winston founded the firm that would eventually become Winston & Strawn in Chicago in 1853. Now, W&S has nearly 1,000 practicing attorneys in 15 offices across the world.
His 10,000-square-foot former home has 35 rooms, 14 bedrooms, 10 fireplaces, 10 baths, and three decks, according to Coldwell Banker, which is selling the home. Located in Chicago's historic Gold Coast neighbourhood on the North Side, the house was built in 1896. Take a look at the full listing for all the details and more photos of the inside.
