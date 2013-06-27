The Most Aged Steaks In NYC

We’ll keep this one short and sweet.



Grub Street put together a list of the city’s most aged cuts of steak (check out the full list here). If you’re not familiar with why this is awesome, know that dry ageing a cut of meat (a process that can go for weeks or months) makes it more tender and flavorful.

To do it right, you need a lot of space with a very precise temperature and humidity, so you have to leave it to the experts.

According to Grub Street, famed steakhouse Peter Luger won’t disclose how long they dry their steaks, but the following will proudly say they age their steaks for over a month if not two or three.

From Grub Street:

Marea: 50 days, New York strip

Carbone: 60 days, porterhouse

Minetta Tavern: 60 days, côte de boeuf

Osteria Morini: 125 days, rib eye (occasional special)

Eleven Madison Park: 140 days, rib eye

To see the full list (yes, there’s more) head to Grub Street>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.