The most affordable places to travel to next year, according to Lonely Planet

Lonely Planet just released its Best in Travel lists for 2016, highlighting all of the destinations travellers should check out next year.

Included in the series is a list of the best value destinations for 2016, which pinpoints the top destinations where visitors can have high-quality travel experiences without breaking the bank.

From the pristine beaches of Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast to the renowned vineyards of Galicia, Spain, here are the most wallet-friendly destinations to take advantage of in 2016.

10. WESTERN AUSTRALIA -- The Australian dollar is becoming a better deal for overseas visitors than it has been for some time, making Western Australia's incredible landscape a prime destination for 2016. Explore some of the world's finest beaches and bays, get up-close with dolphins at Monkey Mia, and finish the day off with a sampling of the area's world-class wines, seafood, and truffles. Shutterstock/ian woolcock For more on what to eat, see, and do in Western Australia, click here » 9. TIMOR-LESTE -- It's often advised to get a guide here to enhance your journey with local knowledge and ensure safe travels. In Timor-Leste (or East Timor), you can enjoy spectacular diving, private beaches, whale-watching, and a laid-back lifestyle that will leave you feeling completely rejuvenated. 5bf5911a_905 © Lonely Planet For more on what to eat, see, and do in Timor-Leste, click here » 8. COSTA RICA'S CARIBBEAN COAST -- Experience a completely new side of Costa Rica on its Caribbean Coast, where everything from its delectable dishes to its various open-air bungalow and beachfront accommodations are affordable. Relax on its miles of pristine beaches, enjoy its live music scene, and witness its famous annual turtle nesting. Shutterstock/Vilainecrevette For more on what to eat, see, and do on Costa Rica's Carribbean Coast, click here » 7. QUÉBEC CITY -- In just a few days in Québec City, you can tour the charming old town -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is the only North America city with its ramparts and 17th-century architecture still intact -- dine in old-fashioned bistros, and get lost in the city's cobblestone streets. Shutterstock/Vlad G For more on what to eat, see, and do in Québec City, click here » 4. NEW MEXICO -- New Mexico's stunning landscape of juniper-speckled hills, deep canyons, vast desert plains, and centuries-old towns, have helped it earn its title as the 'Land of Enchantment.' Here, lovers of the outdoors can take advantage of top-notch kayaking, mountain biking, skiing, and hiking. amygdala_imagery © Lonely Planet For more on what to eat, see, and do in New Mexico, click here » 3. EAST AFRICA -- This is a prime destination for those who are looking for up-close wildlife encounters they won't find anywhere else. Visit the Masai Mara in Kenya, where wildlife sightings are unparalleled, discover mountain gorillas in Rwanda's Parcs de Volcans (Volcanoes National Park), and head to Tanzania to explore Mount Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar. Shutterstock/Magdalena Paluchowska For more on what to eat, see, and do in East Africa, click here » 2. HO CHI MINH CITY AND HANOI -- Both of these Vietnamese cities offer an array of food, lodging, and sightseeing options for as little as $20 a day. Ho Chi Minh City is Vietnam's largest city, and it bustles with energy from its markets to its street stalls. Hanoi is home to sweeping boulevards, tree-fringed lakes, ancient pagodas, and the merchant-filled Old Quarter, which has been preserved for decades. Shutterstock/huyenhoang For more on what to eat, see, and do in Ho Chi Minh City, click here » For more on what to eat, see, and do in Hanoi, click here »

