A backpacker's guide to the most affordable cities in Europe

Europe is full of amazing countries that don’t cost an arm and a leg to explore.

Online travel company Simply Holiday Deals has put together a list of the continent’s cheapest cities for travellers based on the

Europe Backpacker Index for 2015, which calculates the average price of hostels, transportation, attractions, food, and entertainment in cities across Europe.

The average cost includes one night in the cheapest bunk of a well-reviewed hostel, a visit to one famous attraction per day, three budget meals per day, and three cheap local beers/wine (listed under entertainment).

Keep in mind that the price of food and drinks can vary depending on each restaurant, but the estimates should help to plan out which European countries you can explore without spending the big bucks.

