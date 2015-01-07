The 10 Most Incredible Weapon Systems Used By The Russian Army

At a cost of $US70 billion a year, Russia has the world’s third-largest defence budget. For that, the state boasts 845,000 troops, 22,550 tanks and 1,399 combat aircraft.

Though perhaps not considered the superpower that it once was, since President Vladimir Putin’s re-election in 2012, Russia’s armed forces have gone through a significant transformation. The army is being split into smaller, more dynamic brigades.

The focus is on new technologies rather than brute manpower. (For instance, this Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft system is basically a tank with a load of extra cannons sticking out of it.)

Here’s a review of some of Russia’s more menacing military machines.

