BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Who Are The Most Advanced Smartphone Users?

Who Are The Savviest Mobile Users (Forrester via readwrite mobile)

If you are an American between the ages of 24 and 32, there is a fairly high probability you own a smartphone. In fact, you probably have a laptop and a tablet to go with it, according to Forrester Research. Generation Y (defined as 24 to 32-year-olds) are at the pinnacle of Internet adoption and activity. They are the most likely to own multiple connected devices (like smartphones, tablets and PCs), and are increasingly mobile. Generation Y has a 72 per cent adoption rate for smartphones and uses them for all varieties of interaction with information and communication and commerce. About a quarter of the denizens of Generation Y have tablet computers, like iPads, or Android slates. Overall, the U.S. has a 19 per cent adoption rate of tablets.

Gen Y is the most likely to own an iPhone. About 29 per cent of the generation say they own one of Apple’s popular smartphones. Not surprisingly, Samsung is second in terms of adoption in that group, with 20 per cent of Gen Y owning some type of Samsung smartphone, most likely one of its Galaxy S series devices.

The Walmartization Of The Smartphone Has Begun (Pando Daily)

Cheap smartphones have been proliferating in the developing world for the last year or so. It’s what is giving Android a leg up on iOS. But the cheap iPhone is already here. Walmart announced that it will sell the iPhone 5 off-contract for a plan that costs just $45 a month with unlimited data, text, and voice, and another that gives you unlimited international calls for more than 1,000 destinations in a bunch of countries for just $60. Smartphones are the new computers, and for many consumers in the developing world— which, remember, is where most of the world’s population is— they are the only computers they have ever known. That creates a whole new opportunity for developers to reach a part of the world that is only just waking up to a reality of always-on and always-there Internet. Now that more people can afford them, consumption will take place at a unprecedented pace. This is the era of the Walmart iPhone.

Consumer Hardware Industry Faces Looming Threat From Tablets (Mutual Mobile)

In 2013, analysts are forecasting 1.2 billion smartphones and tablets will be sold worldwide, up from 821 million in 2012. Here are 10 predictions for how the mobile landscape will change in the coming year:

Responsive Web will become the defacto standard Apple embraces a universal OS The consumer electronics industry will experience significant decline IVR (interactive voice response) will fade into obscurity Windows 8 will take a 10 per cent share of the tablet market Mobile will kill direct mail Voice search will make its move Only the strong survive Android’s days as the lesser OS are over Chief Mobile Officer takes a seat at the table

For years, mobile innovation has focused primarily on the consumer, however moving into 2013, there are tremendous opportunities for companies to design an enterprise mobile strategy that aligns user needs, business goals and evolving technologies.

Mobile Networking: Where HTML5 Falls Short (FierceDeveloper)

Whatever your platform, an area where HTML5 does not meet the needs of mobile applications is in networking. It’s worth noting that native applications are no better than HTML5 applications when it comes to the network. There are three key problems in mobile networking to consider: high latency, unreliable networks and switching network conditions and battery life. But users still expect the same performance they’ve had with their desktop applications. Your application still needs to work and this is where the HTML5 networking APIs fall short. To make this work for users, we need to tell the user that everything is done, while decoupling the user interaction from the state of the network request. One day there will be a HTML5 based API which take these problems into account and solves them universally. Read the full article for more explanation.

Starbucks Is 2012 Mobile Marketer Of The Year (MDG Advertising)

The Mobile Marketing Awards are presented each year and continually drive both brands and marketers to distinguish themselves in the mobile marketing space. This is the second time in the past three years that Starbucks has received this prestigious award, which is an impressive feat in the competitive world of mobile advertising. Starbucks has proven itself as a perpetual visionary in mobile marketing. In recent years, the company has implemented a mobile-first strategy never before seen in the mobile marketing arena. Their approach spans the spectrum from the advanced technology of augmented reality and QR codes, to the more traditional channels of mobile apps and SMS. Other marketers should take some of these best practices as their own.

Facebook Surges As Mobile Advertising Projections Lure Investors (The Washington Post)

Facebook is climbing back from a stock plunge last year that made it one of the worst performing technology initial public offerings of 2012. Facebook is still in the early stages of developing ads for users who access the social network via mobile devices instead of desktops. Features such as Facebook Exchange, which helps companies target ads based on users’ past Web activities, will help boost sales this year. Spending on mobile now makes up a fifth of total advertising on Facebook. Companies are ramping up spending as they see an impact from advertising on Facebook. Big brands are spending more consistently on the service instead of one-time campaigns. The shares set a six month high last week, advancing 1.3 per cent to $31.72.

Mobile Web Best Practices (Mobile Web Best Practices)

Mobile Web Best Practices helps work out strategy, user experience, visual design and development by asking the right questions and pointing to useful resources to aid your thinking. Well worth a look.

SEO Tips For Your Mobile Website (SEO Blog)

No doubt mobile search is going to remain a hot topic in 2013 as most of the brands are claiming that 30 to 40 per cent of their searches are through mobile or smart phones. Take note of the following SEO tips to make your mobile website search engine-friendly:

Keywords: make them short

URL structure: use a separate URL

Content: again, keep it short

Meta-tags: same as in your main site

Site map: submit your mobile site to Google and Bing

Link building: Make a campaign starting with mobile directories

The role of mobile SEO or SEO for mobile is very important as nobody will want to risk missing out on mobile searches.

The Advertiser’s Guide To Mobile (Make Use Of)

People’s pockets are empowering shoppers and diners to make their decisions on-the-go, and at the spur of the moment. Are you ready?

