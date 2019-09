Gizmodo has a photo of what must be the most ridiculous home office/computer setup in the world.



Not only are both monitors monstrous, but they’re surrounded by a gazillion guns.

And while you’re at it, here are a bunch of other photos of insanely cool home offices >>

Photo: Gizmodo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.