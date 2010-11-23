The Moron Test Hits 3 Million Paid Downloads For iPhone

The Moron Test just hit a big milestone for Apple’s iOS. The company announced today that it has seen 3 million paid downloads.



It sells for $0.99, which means Distinct Dev, which makes the game, has generated over $2 million sales after Apple’s cut. It also means the Moron Test is one of the best selling iPhone apps of all time.

The success of the Moron Test is a nice story. The four guys behind DisctintDev worked on the app in their spare time while having regular jobs. After the app was a sustained success for a few months, and they become iPhone millionaires, they finally quit to focus on the Moron Test.

Other stats from DistinctDev:

Moron Test is also on Android and Symbian. Across all three platforms, it has had 7 million downloads.

DistinctDev offered a free version of the Moron Test for iPhone/iPod Touch in September. The free version was downloaded 2 million times, with 6% converting to the paid version.

The Moron Test has been on Android since May, and it has seen 125,000 paid downloads, and 1.6 million free downloads.

