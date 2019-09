Just a moment ago the Dow was up over 70 points.



Now? Gone.

All of the major indices have dipped their toes into the red, albeit modestly. A weak NAHB number may have contributed to the nervousness.

And look at Apple, which is still getting battered by Antennagate, it would seem.

It’s pacing the downside, falling nearly 3%.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

