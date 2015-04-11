Here's how many hours people in New York City spend commuting to work

Benjamin Zhang, Skye Gould

Rush hour in New York City is legendary for the sheer volume of people converging upon the city’s already-crowded streets and public transit hubs — around 5.5 million people use the city’s public transportation system every weekday.

Here is a visual breakdown of how New Yorkers get to work, and how long it takes them to make the commute.

BI graphics NYC Commute Skye Gould/Business Insider

