It’s happened to the best of us—a drunk dial or text; a humiliating Tweet or incriminating photo uploaded to Facebook. Spirits are high, gestures are fearless… If only we could take it all back once the cold, sober morning light creeps through the blinds.



Familiar scenario? Not to worry, there’s an app for that. Last Night Never Happened is an iPhone app that helps you mass delete embarrassing posts from your Facebook and Twitter accounts—this includes photos, comments, tweets, and even direct messages.

It works like this: LNNH allows you to log into both your Facebook and Twitter accounts, and then choose the time frame from which you’d like to delete all social media actions (e.g. the past 6 hours, 8 hours, 12 hours, etc.).

Once you’ve chosen the number of hours, the app will state how many items you posted during that period. You can then opt to mass delete (but be forewarned, these items will indeed be gone forever) and replace with a personalised message if you wish.

Check out the demonstration video below; pick up the app for the discounted price of $0.99 for a limited time only here. Works for the iPhone, iPads and iPod Touch.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Via The Morning After App: A Quick Fix for Drunken Social Media Stupidness on WonderHowTo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.