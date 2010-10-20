Here's The Moral Of Facebook's Success

The kind folks at the Pivot Conference asked me to give a talk on Facebook’s approach to innovation–and why this approach has allowed it to become the second-most powerful Internet company in the world.



Most people think that Facebook’s repeated stumbles on privacy, etc., reveal that Facebook’s team either doesn’t care about privacy, or is too thickheaded to learn not to make the same mistake again and again and again.

They couldn’t be more wrong.

Here’s the presentation I gave yesterday. It’s about the real moral of Facebook’s success–and what it means for startups, innovators, and marketers everywhere.

