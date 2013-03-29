The Ultimate Guide To The 'Monty Hall Problem: The Controversial maths Fact That Drives People Insane

Several days ago, we published a slide deck of 12 maths problems designed to stir up controversy.



The response was enormous — millions of clicks, more than a hundred comments, and a barrage of angry emails.

One problem, however, caused by far the most dissent: The Monty Hall Problem, a problem inspired by the famous game show Let’s Make A Deal.

Here, we’ll go into even more detail to prove one of the most contested ideas in all of maths.

If you didn’t get it on the first go around, don’t worry. Even Paul Erdős, one of the most respected and prolific mathematicians in history, didn’t believe the result until he saw a computer simulation.

This one goes out to all the Monty Hall “Truthers” out there. You know who your are.

