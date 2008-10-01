The Montauk Monster Won't Die

Though the summer has come and gone, the Montauk monster lives on in the hearts of a few bloggers desperate for page views. Another decayed, washed up creature was found in Connecticut recently, sparking another small wave of interest.



Well, we’ve seen our own washed up beast this summer at the Jersey shore and we want to throw our hat into the ring of wild speculation! While it’s easy to say this is just a sea turtle, we beg to differ. It’s clearly something much more sinister. All it needs is a name. Suggestions?

