The Hannah Montana Rule: Zombie Tweens Coming To Take Your Money

Is an army of Zombie-like tweens invading U.S. movie theatres to separate well-intentioned parents from their hard-earned money?

Yup. If the Disney Channel can swing it.





Hollywood Reporter blogger Steven Zeitchik makes the point that the Disney Channel–and the whole empire–may learn a valuable lesson from the success of Miley Cyrus’ latest Hannah Montana flick.

“Combine a wholesome Our Town-ish premise (teenager goes back to small town to learn What Really Matters…we hear) with a star and character everyone born after Bill Clinton came to office recognises, and you can’t go wrong.”

What that means is that big screen versions of “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” and “Sonny with a Chance” can’t be far behind.

