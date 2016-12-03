Artists recreated kids' monster doodles -- and the results are adorable

The INSIDER Summary:

• Graphic designer and illustrator Katie Johnson founded The Monster Project in 2010.

• Kids draw monsters and professional artists illustrate them.

• Johnson hopes the project encourages creativity and exploration for young artists.

Katie Johnson, a graphic designer and illustrator, decided to teach elementary school students about creativity by asking them to draw monsters and making her own versions of their ideas to show them.

The Monster Project now pairs more than 120 professional artists with kids in order to help them unleash the imaginative monsters within.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.