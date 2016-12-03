Artists recreated kids' monster doodles -- and the results are adorable

Talia Lakritz
Pjimage (28)Alex Jefferies/The Monster Project

The INSIDER Summary:

• Graphic designer and illustrator Katie Johnson founded The Monster Project in 2010.
• Kids draw monsters and professional artists illustrate them.
• Johnson hopes the project encourages creativity and exploration for young artists.

Katie Johnson, a graphic designer and illustrator, decided to teach elementary school students about creativity by asking them to draw monsters and making her own versions of their ideas to show them.

The Monster Project now pairs more than 120 professional artists with kids in order to help them unleash the imaginative monsters within.

The Monster Project was founded by graphic designer and illustrator Katie Johnson in 2010.

Milan Vasek/The Monster Project

She did the first round of the project on her own.

Ivan Blazetic/The Monster Project

She asked local second grade students to draw monsters.

Sergio Chaves/The Monster Project

Then she illustrated them herself.

Stefano Colferai/The Monster Project

She brought both versions back to the classroom and talked about the importance of creativity.

Oliver Sin/The Monster Project

Now, there are more monsters than ever.

Stuart Wade/The Monster Project

Over 120 artists from around the world participated in the project this year.

Bakea/The Monster Project

Elementary school students in Austin and Dallas were paired with professional artists.

Aleksey Baydakov/The Monster Project

The artists didn't stop at illustrations -- some of them made 3D printed figurines and sculptures.

Agata Karelus/The Monster Project

The kids' names aren't listed for privacy reasons.

Chris Schofield/The Monster Project

But their artwork speaks for itself.

Luis Pinto/The Monster Project

Their imagined creatures range from loveable...

Katherin Honesta/The Monster Project

...to ghoulish.

Trey Wadsworth/The Monster Project

Johnson hopes to help the kids explore their perceptions of the world and get excited about using their imaginations.

Christi du Doit/The Monster Project

They're good lessons to learn at any age.

Riccardo Zema/The Monster Project

Adorable.

Alex Jefferies/The Monster Project

