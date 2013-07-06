The In-N-Out 'Monkey Style' Burger Does Not Exist

The Internet buzz about In-N-Out Burger’s ‘Monkey Style’ burger has taken a new turn as people realise the secret menu item doesn’t exist.



Foodbeast’s Elie Ayrouth made a video about what happens when you order the burger.

In the video, Ayrouth orders the ‘Monkey Style’ at an In-N-Out and is told the menu item does not exist at any restaurants.

The video then asks, “How did you hear about the Monkey Style?”

The video shows Ayrouth in his car enjoying the elusive burger topped with the chain’s Animal Fries that include cheese, grilled onions and a spread.

The Los Angles Times contacted In-N-Out about the ‘Monkey Style’ and confirmed it doesn’t exist.

“There is no such thing,” Carl Van Fleet, a vice president at In-N-Out Burger, said in a statement. “It seems to be a story that originated somewhere in cyberspace. For a variety of reasons, we’re unable to prepare burgers in the manner that a few websites have described as ‘monkey style.’ “

A slue of tweets and articles are calling Ayrouth’s video a hoax.

It fooled many into thinking the ‘Monkey style’ was a secret menu item but it might not be fair to call the video a hoax. Ayrouth did include a disclaimer in his article to accompany his video:

Our particular quest to In-N-Out was fruitful, but we’ve heard that many cashiers aren’t familiar with Monkey Style, or simply shy away from creating it due to its possible disruptive nature to the back of the house.

Jenn Harris at The L.A. Times made a good point: regardless of whether the video was a hoax, anyone can still order In-N-Out’s Animal Fries, stuff them in their burger and enjoy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.