It's Ridiculous How Much This Flower Looks Like A Monkey

It’s not really a mystery how this rare purple flower, called the Monkey Orchid, got its name. We thought you should have a chance to check out the striking resemblance for yourself (via Incredible Things).



In case you’re curious, here are some other interesting facts about the Monkey Orchid:

It grows at elevations 1000-2000 feet above sea level

It’s found in the forests of southeastern Ecuador and Peru

It smells like oranges

Its scientific name is Dracula simia

Photo: Columbus GV Team via Flickr

Fuzzy monkey orchid:

Photo: Columbus GV Team via Flickr

