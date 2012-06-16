It's Ridiculous How Much This Flower Looks Like A Monkey

It’s not really a mystery how this rare purple flower, called the Monkey Orchid, got its name. We thought you should have a chance to check out the striking resemblance for yourself (via Incredible Things).
In case you’re curious, here are some other interesting facts about the Monkey Orchid:
- It grows at elevations 1000-2000 feet above sea level
- It’s found in the forests of southeastern Ecuador and Peru
- It smells like oranges
- Its scientific name is Dracula simia
Photo: Columbus GV Team via Flickr
Fuzzy monkey orchid:
Photo: Columbus GV Team via Flickr
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.