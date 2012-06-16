It's Ridiculous How Much This Flower Looks Like A Monkey

Dina Spector

It’s not really a mystery how this rare purple flower, called the Monkey Orchid, got its name. We thought you should have a chance to check out the striking resemblance for yourself (via Incredible Things).  

In case you’re curious, here are some other interesting facts about the Monkey Orchid:

  • It grows at elevations 1000-2000 feet above sea level
  • It’s found in the forests of southeastern Ecuador and Peru
  • It smells like oranges  
  • Its scientific name is Dracula simia
Monkey Orchid

Photo: Columbus GV Team via Flickr

Fuzzy monkey orchid: 

Monkey Orchid

Photo: Columbus GV Team via Flickr

