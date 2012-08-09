The Mongols Would Have Won The Olympics By A Mile

Photo: Wikimedia

A mysterious Internet genius named Pingflux has restructured the Olympic medal counts by combining countries into the empires of which they were formally part.For instance, the Spanish Empire Team consists of Spain, Italy, Netherlands and practically all of South America and the Caribbean.



The winner in this arrangement is not even close: The Mongols.

Photo: Pingflux

The Mongol Empire consists of the following countries:

Photo: Pingflux

