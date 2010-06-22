The Moment You've Been Waiting For: Google Wave Is Out Of Closed Beta!

The wait is finally over: Google’s “email killer,” Google Wave, is finally out of its invite-only phase. Now anyone can sign up for the collaborative communication product.



Google Wave has been widely panned as a flop and a product failure, but this news is a reminder that Google’s real problem is with marketing and communication. Even now, Wave is confined to Google Labs. If it emerges out of labs, it will no doubt still have a “beta” tag slapped on it.

In other words, it is in no way a finished product on display for normal users. So it’s somewhat unfair that its already considered a punchline and a failure. But Google just can’t help itself from hyping these projects up and raising expectations. Which leads to howls of derision when Google releases another product only a Google engineer could love.

