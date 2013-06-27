GIF Shows The Moment Shirtless Aaron Hernandez realises He Is About To Be Arrested

Aaron Hernandez was arrested earlier today without an opportunity to turn himself in.



The GIF below comes via RideThePine.com, and appears to confirm earlier reports that Hernandez was not expecting to be arrested and that he was shirtless at the time. The look on Hernandez’ face seems to be one that is genuinely surprised and then quickly deflated (video originally aired on NECN)…

