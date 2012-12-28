The MoMA Sky Umbrella Brightens Any Rainy Day

This is the Sky Umbrella by Tibor Kalman and Emanuela Frattini Magnusson from the MoMA Store.



Why We Love It: In 1992, Tibor Kalman and Emanuela Frattini Magnusson created this brilliantly simple Sky Umbrella. The black canopy top and the bright blue sky underside with fluffy white clouds became an instant museum classic that is still on sale today after 20 years.

The umbrella is also sturdily built, made of black nylon covering the photo-process-printed sky on polyester, and has a durable wood shaft and handle. The open/close mechanism is manual, but the umbrella also comes in a mechanical collapsible version.

Photo: MoMA Store

Where To Buy: Available through the online MoMA Store.

Cost: $48 ($43.20 for museum members).

