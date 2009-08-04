Play The Mogul Game!

How well do you know your moguls?



Compare the two moguls and answer one simple question: Who’s Richer? (If you don’t know who you’re looking at, click on the “i” at the bottom of each photo to learn a bit more.)

If you’re right, you’ll get another pair of moguls. If you’re wrong, you’ll have to start from zero again.

Get as many correct answers in row as you can–and then see how your streak compares to our leaderboard. Then play again. And again. Eventually, once you know your moguls better, you should be able to go toe to toe with anyone. Then you can log in and go for the gold.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.