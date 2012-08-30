The 'Modern Family' Kids Are Receiving A HUGE Pay Increase

Photo: ABC

The adults of “Modern Family” aren’t the only ones seeing green.After contract renegotiations throughout the past month, the kids of ABC’s hit comedy will see a surge in their paychecks, too.



Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, and Sarah Hyland who play Manny, Luke, Ariel, and Haley, respectively, are set to now receive salaries close to $70,000 per episode, according to Deadline.

The amount will nearly triple the gang’s previous salaries.

The only one left without a pay bump is five-year-old Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who joined the cast this past season as Cameron and Mitchell’s outspoken daughter, Lily.

Contract renegotiations come about after a long-winded battle between 20th Century Fox and adult castmembers of “Modern Family” for a pay increase following the show’s 17 Emmy nominations – the highest of any network series.

Previously, the adult cast, save Ed O’Neill, was receiving around the neighbourhood of $65,000 per episode for season three.

Castmembers finally reached a settlement at the end of July leaving the stars with paychecks near the $150,000 range.

SEE ALSO: The 10 highest-paid moguls in Hollywood >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.